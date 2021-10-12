Basketball

“I’m going to call Woj and find out what’s going on with Ben Simmons”: Doc Rivers hilariously claims the ESPN analyst knows more about the Sixers situation than him

“I’m going to call Woj and find out what’s going on with Ben Simmons”: Doc Rivers hilariously claims the ESPN analyst knows more about the Sixers situation than him
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
How the Electronics Art owned Codemasters' F1 game has evolved over years of FIA rule changes and unbalanced Ferraris
Next Article
"I had a look at it"– FIA explains why Sergio Perez-Lewis Hamilton bollard breach incident was investigated as seven-time world champion allegedly tried to shove Red Bull star into pitlane entry
NBA Latest Post
“I’m going to call Woj and find out what’s going on with Ben Simmons”: Doc Rivers hilariously claims the ESPN analyst knows more about the Sixers situation than him
“I’m going to call Woj and find out what’s going on with Ben Simmons”: Doc Rivers hilariously claims the ESPN analyst knows more about the Sixers situation than him

Doc Rivers tells reporters that he’s going to contact Adrian Wojnarowski and ask him about…