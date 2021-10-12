“I’m going to call Woj and find out what’s going on with Ben Simmons”: Doc Rivers hilariously claims the ESPN analyst knows more about the Sixers situation than him

Doc Rivers tells reporters that he’s going to contact Adrian Wojnarowski and ask him about what’s going on with Ben Simmons.

The Ben Simmons debacle with the Philadelphia 76ers reached new heights when he told the organization that he would not be showing up to training camp nor preseason. Fast-forward to today and the Sixers star unexpectedly showed up to the facility without informing anybody on the 76ers that he was going to do so.

This may come as a surprise to many as NBA fans were beyond convinced that Ben Simmons would never put on a Sixers uniform ever again. However, Adrian Wojnarowski took to Twitter yesterday to confirm that Rich Paul and KlutchSports sat down with the Sixers front office to discuss a potential return.

Well, it’s happened faster than anybody thought that it would. Even Philly’s head coach, Doc Rivers, was taken aback by how quick it all materialized.

Ben Simmons returning to Sixers facility had Doc Rivers surprised.

Doc Rivers opened up his media availability today and as expected, was asked about the Ben Simmons situation and how he felt about his return. As any head coach looking to retain a DPOY candidate would, he expressed joy with what took place. He followed this up by hilariously stating he found out through Adrian Wojnarowski that Simmons had returned.

Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid react to Ben Simmons’ return to Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/XxGDrzlzrg — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 12, 2021

Hard to blame Doc for this as Woj and Shams have been on top of everything this past year, with many even claiming that the latter had taken over the ESPN analyst this past season. Either way, it isn’t shocking that Rivers found out about Ben Simmons through Woj.

With Simmons back on the Sixers roster, it’ll be interesting to see when they will make him an active member of their roster. It should be noted that they are looking for a trade each and every day that the Sixers star suits up for them.