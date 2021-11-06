“I’m going to David Robinson’s house to get my MVP”: Kenny Smith reveals how Hakeem Olajuwon reacted after putting the Spurs legend to the sword in 1995 Western Conference Finals

The mid ’90s saw a Battle Royale for the MVP trophy – Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson were two of the candidates.

The first non-American to ever win the MVP in the 93-94 season, Hakeem Olajuwon was a force to be reckoned with. While the Rockets managed to retain their team trophy, the induvial honor for the year 94-95 went to David Robinson, and to some rightly so. Hakeem was very nice about it – he even said David deserved it.

In the matchup with the Spurs in the postseason, The Admiral received his MVP trophy, and Hakeem proceeded to put up a showcase for the ages.

He absolutely had the newly-crowned MVP on the back foot for the game and the series. After the game, he goes up to Kenny and says “I’m going to his house to get my MVP”. Witty and confident in his abilities!

His battle with David Robison was legendary, completely putting him in his place during the post-season match-up. “The Admiral” even had this to say: “As crazy as it sounds, I think I actually guarded him pretty well. He just played better than anyone I’ve ever seen play”.

Hakeem Olajuwon is probably the most well-rounded center to ever play the game

Even if Michael Jordan is considered the best player of all time, drafting Hakeem over him in that 1984 class wasn’t a mistake. Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon was one tough player: Silent, stoic and outstanding with his all round basketball game. He averaged 20.5 points, 12 rebounds and almost 2.7 blocks in his rookie season – landing him second spot in the ROTY award.

Drafted a time when the first pick was through coin toss- The Dream wanted to play at Houston and he was picked by them. Him along with the previous years ROTY Ralph Samson were a formidable duo. Hakeem’s impact on the Houston Rockets was drastic – they went from 29 wins to 48 wins in his debut season.

In the debate of who is the best player ever, it is always Jordan, LeBron or Kobe, but Hakeem deserves to be in the mix. Current NBA players still go to him for tips – such is his impact on the game.