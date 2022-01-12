“I’m going to tell the story of why I chose to stand, I hope it inspires others to do the same”: Orlando Magic forward, Jonathan Issac announces the release of his book that explains his stance on the BLM movement

Jonathan Issac of the Orlando Magic tells us why he chose to stand for the National anthem during the BLM movement in his book.

The whole United States, in some way, involved itself in the Black Lives Movement after George Floyd’s brutal murder by a policeman in 2020. NBA players were not far behind in showing their anger against racism throughout the nation.

While most players chose to show it by kneeling during the National anthem before the game, some decided not to follow that way, having their own reasons. Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Issac was one among a few of them. And now the former FSU forward who hasn’t seen any basketball action since January of last year will explain his stand on the BLM movement.

The sixth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft partnered up with the book publishing division of a conservative pundit’s media company, The Daily Wire, to explain his controversial decision to go against his fellow teammates and NBA players.

The Co-founder of the Daily Wire, Ben Shapiro said, “We’re honored to have Jonathan Isaac join us as one of DW Book’s first authors. His faith in God, love of country, and personal courage have already inspired millions of Americans, and we cannot wait to share his story with our members and the rest of the world.”

We are excited to announce @JJudahIsaac is launching a new book with Daily Wire! WHY I STAND is about the rise of his basketball career, his journey into faith, & his strength to stand alone in the face of immense pressure. Preorder your copy here —> https://t.co/9Ow3vZRrZq pic.twitter.com/3859mB9m1O — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 10, 2022

Jonathan Issac’s “Why I Stand” is set for release

The 24-year-old forward is also not vaccinated against COVID-19, he has strong beliefs about Christianity and cited his faith in Jesus Christ when explaining why he chose not to kneel in support of the BLM movement.

“This book is the story of how my experiences and faith have shaped who I am and my perspective on the world,” Isaac said in the press release issued by The Daily Wire. “In a time where our country needs men and women willing to stand for freedom of thought, personal medical decisions, and biblical values, courage could not be more paramount. In this book, I’m going to tell the story of why I chose to stand. I hope it inspires others to do the same.”

I’m excited to share that “Why I stand” is live for preorder today! In it I share my story of what has changed my life and why i felt the need to share it before the world! Thank you to Everyone who has helped along the way! 🥲🙏🏽 Pre-order Today!!! 🙌🏾https://t.co/lXYXaS68YW pic.twitter.com/ZkjRGCYlOn — Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) January 10, 2022

In October, the Daily Wire announced the launch of its book publishing division under the banner DW Books, with its first release slated for Spring 2022. Issac’s book will go on sale in May. It will be available in hardcover, e-book, and audio formats.