“I believe in what I’m standing for!”: Jonathan Isaac goes on Fox News and defends his stance on the Covid-19 vaccination for NBA players.

Orlando Magic’s rising star Jonathan Isaac recently made an appearance on Fox News and doubled down on his choice of not getting vaccinated.

In the last week, Jonathan Isaac has gone from a relatively unknown forward in the NBA, to the center of the COVID-19 vaccine debate. Appearing on Fox News, the 23-year-old came out and took a strong stance against getting the vaccination.

The Magic forward said that his refusal to get the vaccine does not automatically mean that he is an anti-vaxxer. He just does not want to get the Covid-19 vaccine, but he is not against anyone taking it.

The last thing he wants is to be labeled as an anti-vaxxer, and he has made it abundantly clear that he isn’t one. He just doesn’t want it. That’s all. His position is that vaccines should be the individual’s choice with no risk of criticism from the public or society.

Jonathan Isaac takes a strong stand against the vaccine

A recent report claimed Isaac chose to refuse the vaccine after studying Black history and watching Donald Trump press conferences. However, Isaac denied these an allegation immediately and said that he was misunderstood.

Instead, Isaac says he’s not getting the vaccine because he previously contracted COVID-19.

Speaking to Shannon Bream of Fox News, Isaac commented –

“I believe that what I’m saying is rational. And it’s free…We live in the land of the free and the home of the brave and we have the opportunity and the platform to say what it is that we feel that is right.

He goes on to say –

I’m taking that right to do so, not just for me, but for all of those people who feel like they don’t have a voice.”

The Magic forward also added –

“I believe that we’re entering a period in time where the government is setting a precedent that in light of any emergency, your personal autonomy, your religious freedom and your freedom as a whole becomes negotiable.”

Jonathan Isaac also mentions his religion playing a factor in his vaccination decision. He commented-

“At this point in time, it really does drive home that my trust is in Jesus.”

No matter what the circumstances, there is pressure on him in the upcoming season. Even more so after this vaccine issue.

Hopefully, he comes back healthy from his ACL injury and blossoms into one of the best defensive wings in the league…. if and when he is actually able to return to the court.

