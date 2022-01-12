“Someone send me that kid’s details, immediately!”: Ja Morant hilariously reacts to staring down young Warriors fan after hitting tough and-1 vs Golden State

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant speaks on staring down a young fan after making a key layup vs Golden State Warriors in crunch time

Is Ja Morant a superstar at just 22-years-old? Because we won’t lie, we certainly think he is at least pretty damn close.

The Grizzlies star has led his team brilliantly to being a top 4 seed in a pretty competitive Western Conference. And recently, the franchise even beat Stephen Curry and the Warriors with a pretty convincing scoreline of 108-116, despite them being the favorites to win the West.

But, while they did win by 8 points, this game was pretty close for a long time in the 4th. And at that moment, Morant hit this tough layup to practically put their opposition away for the rest of the game.

This moment in on itself was pretty interesting in the eyes of the NBA fans. But just following that layup it seems that there was a certain other attention-worthy moment that was spotted. And its one that Ja Morant had to give an explanation for after the game.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Ja Morant stares down a kid after his and-1 layup, then hilariously explains why he didn’t dap him up

Before we get into everything here, take a look at the YouTube clip to see the moment where refused to dap-up a kid after his layup.

We won’t lie, we can’t imagine the kid not being hugely disappointed, and even a bit scared after this moment. With that in mind, a reporter asked Ja Morant why he did that after the game was over. Peep the clip in the tweet below.

The man explained himself further on Twitter and even asked the kid’s details to send him a very special gift.

sorry im just too 🔒 in ..

on another level 😅 https://t.co/C2y21tIU4T — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 12, 2022

With everything happening, we sure hope NBA Twitter can help Ja fish out this kid’s details real soon. And when they do, we can’t imagine he’ll stay a Warriors fan for too long.

Sorry, Steph! The young are taking over the NBA, after all.

