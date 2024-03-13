“I’m Here and He’s Not”: D’Angelo Russell Confesses Darvin Ham’s Relationship with Dennis Schroder Led to His Benching

In his recent ESPN write-up, Dave McMenamin held an in-depth interview with the Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell. During this, Russell disclosed how Darvin Ham’s decade-old relationship with Dennis Schroder led to his benching in the 2024 Western Conference Finals against the Nuggets. Since Ham was the assistant coach of Schroder’s original draftee Hawks, 10 years ago, when he was drafted, Russell felt that the two had better chemistry.

The 28-year-old also felt that there was no dialogue between him and the veteran guard. Thus, the miscommunication led to the veteran having a communication edge. This is why Russell lacked confidence and couldn’t openly convey his thoughts to his head coach. Now that Schroder is gone elsewhere, he proclaimed that both he and the Lakers have better chances as he has a better understanding of the coach. D’Lo told ESPN,

“His[Dennis Schroeder] relationship with Darvin is the reason I couldn’t have a relationship with Darvin. When I was struggling, I would’ve been able to come to the coach and say, ‘Bro, this is what we should do. Like, I can help you.’ Instead, there was no dialogue. … I just accepted it. And we got swept and I’m here and he’s not. And I like our chances.”

Before Game 4 in the WCF, Russell was benched after he shot just 8 of 27 in the first three games. While the lefty shooter accepted the decision at the time, during the interview he hinted at Ham giving preferential treatment to Schroder. Despite “agree to disagree” situations like these, Russell has accepted his coach’s decisions and repeatedly relayed the desire to stay a Lakers athlete.

He admitted that his relationship with the organization has improved this season because not playing alongside Schroder has helped him concentrate better.

D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder can’t seem to stand each other

In June 2023, Dennis Schroder agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal with the Toronto Raptors. Russell stayed put with the Lakers and will at least finish the current season with them. In early January, the Raptors and the Lakers clashed in what was a controversial game as Raptors alleged bias on the official’s part.

During the 132:131 win, in the fourth quarter, Russell fouled Schroder during a drive to the basket and then clapped in his face. The two then started to shove each other and exchanged mean words.

Apart from that, during one of the plays, the current Brooklyn Nets guard kicked Russell to bait a foul in a fastbreak situation. Therefore, these two former teammates have always seemed to be nemesis. They certainly can’t stand each other on the floor.

In his interview with ESPN, Russell was clear that Schroder was a disruption. For Russell, this fractured relationship between the point guards and Ham’s alleged bias towards Schroder was hinging the Lakers. If anything, currently, the Lakers seem to be around a similar situation, if not worse, compared to the 2022-23 season. However, the post-season is still up ahead and D’Lo has an opportunity to prove his words.