“D’Angelo Russell is So Big & Tall … Pause”: Lakers’ Dennis Schroder Shows a Way to Cam Thomas Who Said ‘No Homo’ on Live TV

The trade deadline has passed, and with it came many big moves. One of which saw LA Lakers guard Dennis Schroder get a new teammate in D’Angelo Russell.

Russell, a familiar face for Lakers nation showed out for the team that originally drafted him in a tough match against the Warriors. Scoring 15 points, grabbing five rebounds, and dishing out six assists.

Schroder who led the charge for the Lakers with 26 points was very impressed. Commenting on how “tall” and “big” was, the German had to “pause” himself before he said anything else that could be misconstrued.

Also Read: “Anytime Anthony Davis Grimaces, It’s 3 Weeks”: Reggie Miller Trolls Lakers Star As He Takes a Scary Fall in 115-106 Loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co

LA Lakers guard Dennis Schroder couldn’t help but rain down compliments on D’Angelo Russell

D’Angelo Russell is but one of many new additions to the Lakers roster. Not one who is unfamiliar with the Cali lifestyle, Russell should feel right at home back in the purple and gold threads.

His reintroduction to the Lakers faithful saw him pair up with Dennis Schroder in the backcourt against the Golden State Warriors. The match itself was a tough affair, but LA came out with the dub and Schroeder had nothing but praise for his new teammate.

Dennis couldn’t help but fawn over how great a player D-Lo is. He even commented on how “big” and “tall” he is but stopped himself from going any further.

After all, he doesn’t want his words to be taken out of context. Much like Cam Thomas, who found himself in a similar situation a few nights ago.

In a somewhat similar fashion to Schroder, Nets star Cam Thomas dropped a “no h**o” bomb

Dennis Schroder isn’t the only player who has had to “pause” himself recently. A few nights earlier, Nets guard Cam Thomas dropped a bomb on national television when discussing the good-looking dudes on his roster. Thomas mistakenly let the words “no h**o” slip out of his mouth.

The young man clearly did not mean any offense. But in this day and age, it is important for stars to be careful about what they say.

Also Read: Lakers’ New Roster Could See Addition of LeBron James’ Former Teammate