“I’m HIM!”: Having Collected $100 From ‘Close Friend’ Neymar, Jimmy Butler Continues Summer Success With Dominoes Against J Balvin

From watching Tennis matches to partying with Hollywood superstars, the Miami Heat Star, Jimmy Butler, is having a great offseason. Butler continues having a good time as was seen in a recent video on J. Baldwin’s story on Instagram. Butler was playing streetball and dominoes with Baldwin and seemed to defeat him. The Miami star was celebrating the win in the usual fashion, which he earlier used on Neymar.

Jimmy was also seen taking his offseason trip to Brazil to link up with his long-time friend Neymar Jr., who was seen in the NBA Finals supporting Butler and the Miami Heat. Butler and Neymar were playing a Bowling match during their meet, and the Brazilian seems to have won the strike game and eventually won $100 on a bet between the two stars.

Jimmy Butler Hoops and Plays Dominoes with J Baldwin

In a story posted by J Baldwin, Butler, the Miami Heat star, is seen in an animated mode while playing an intense game of dominoes with Baldwin and defeating him.

“I AM HIM, ME, IT IS I,” Butler was seen saying in the video along with few words while celebrating”

Butler is spending his offseason interacting and keeping him entertained before the regular season kicks off in a few months. As much of a personality Butler is, it’ll be interesting to see him on the court again for next season.

Jimmy Buckets was traded during a game of Spades to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Jimmy was there during his offseason visit to Paris in Paris Fashion Week. Post the event, Jimmy was in a game of Spades with a few celebrities, and he received a call from his agent; he revealed during the Bill Simmons Podcast,

“I was in Paris, the night that it happened,” Butler said. “We were playing some cards — me, Melo, Gab, D-Wade. I’m not going to talk about the outcome of the game because everybody has a different story, obviously. “… And my agent called me, and he said, ‘Hey, I think you’re about to get moved to Minnesota.’ And I said, ‘OK, cool. I’m going to get back to my spades game.’ Because I can’t really control [a trade]. It’s out of my control. I try to control what I can control. … And then he calls me [again], ‘You just got traded to Minnesota.’”

However, his stint at Minnesota lasted only one season, but he managed to lead the team for the 1st time after a 13-year-old draught.