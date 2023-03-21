“I’m HIM”: Karl-Anthony Towns Gives Return Update, Claims to Still Being the ‘All-World’ Player

Feb 8, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (left) with center Karl-Anthony Towns (middle) and guard Anthony Edwards (1) react to a play by the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns is nearing a return, after missing 52 games in the season until now, and there are just a few more until he gets to game shape. However, the 3x All-Star of the Minnesota Timberwolves who has been awfully quiet could not resist the opportunity to remind fans of his importance.

The Timberwolves recently went two games below .500 after Anthony Edwards missed his first game of the season, which turned into a 122-107 loss against the Raptors.

Ant sprained his ankle in the game against the Bulls last week and will miss some time but hopefully would be back with or before Towns to keep his teams Play-offs hope alive.

The confidence that KAT has in himself should help them get past the Play-in tournament, as the big man has recently said, he is HIM.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who is nearing a return, says he is still an all-world player

The 7-foot tall has surely left a gigantic gap to fill since he had a Grade 3, non-contact, calf injury just after a month of action in the 2022-23 season. There is obviously nobody in the team who could take the place of one of the game’s best versatile bigs, which gives him all the right to be a little arrogant.

You would think that a team that has Edwards would not have anybody else as arrogant, but KAT is no less cocky. While talking about his return to The Athletic recently, before the game against the Knicks on Wednesday, he declared he is “still him”. An “all-world” player.

Karl-Anthony Towns opens up about his long road back from the calf injury that has sidelined him for the last 51 games. “I knew since day one it was going to be a long road, a Grade 3; I tore a lot of my calf.” Exclusive with @JonKrawczynski: https://t.co/OSaGgEpLtR pic.twitter.com/bVQLr1MbxQ — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) March 21, 2023

Is there something meaningful left for this team this season?

With KAT, Ant, D’Angelo Russell, and the addition of Rudy Gobert the Wolves were looked at as somewhat of a contending team at the beginning of the season.

Towns missing 52 straight games, D’Lo getting away to the Lakers, and taking Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt with him have made them less of whatever they actually were. Now, again, with the nearing return of both their All-Stars, the Wolves might be a problem in the tightly contested West.

However, currently, they are moving on a thin rope, staying put at the #10 position, having the same record as the Los Angeles Lakers at 11th and a .5 game differential with the 12th-placed Pelicans. The pressure would be high on both if the Wolves cannot deal with the Knicks tonight and both its stars return on Wednesday.