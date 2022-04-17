“Jordan Poole, are you gonna give Steve Kerr a hard time about starting lineup? No comment”: Warriors’ young star slyly answers question after dropping 30 on the Nuggets

Golden State Warriors star Jordan Poole gives his hilarious answer to whether Steve Kerr should insert him into the starting lineup

Jordan Poole, man. How great was that?

We’d said earlier that the Nuggets aren’t going to be an easy team for the Warriors to beat. We said that because Nikola Jokic is pretty skilled as a center. And considering that all available 5s for Golden State are undersized, it was hard to see how they’d deal with him.

However, we clearly forgot two very important things. Firstly, the Warriors are the 2nd ranked defensive team in the NBA for a reason. And secondly, if he goes off, who’s dealing with Jordan Poole?

During this game, JP had an incredible 30 points, on 9 of 13 from the field (69.2%), and 5 of 7 from beyond the arc (71.4%). Those are superstar numbers. And for this single game, he sure looked like one.

With these numbers now in the rear-view mirror, you’d expect Steve Kerr at least consider putting the man in the starting lineup again, right? We’re pretty sure he wouldn’t mind yet another Poole party!

This was something Kendra Andrews asked Jordan Poole during a post-game interview. And well, let’s just say, you’re going to want to hear his answer.

Jordan Poole hilariously prods Steve Kerr on to put him in the starting lineup after big game-1 win vs. Nuggets for the Warriors

In case you were wondering, Jordan Poole did indeed start this game. But, that was only the case because Steve Kerr opted to keep Stephen Curry on the bench for a majority of the game to temper his return from injury.

With that being the case, in all likelihood, Poole will have to return to the bench yet again when Stephen Curry inevitably returns to a 100%.

Does Jordan feel differently on the matter, though? Well, take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Uh oh.

Steve Kerr is DEFINITELY hearing about this one!

