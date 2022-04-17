Basketball

“Jordan Poole, are you gonna give Steve Kerr a hard time about starting lineup? No comment”: Warriors’ young star slyly answers question after dropping 30 on the Nuggets

"Jordan Poole, are you gonna give Steve Kerr a hard time about starting lineup? No comment": Warriors' young star slyly answers question after dropping 30 on the Nuggets
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"This sh*t is and has been about skill, not some Nikola Jokic equation you came up with": NBA Twitter obliterates The Joker for his team's bad performance in first game of Playoffs against Warriors
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Jordan Poole, are you gonna give Steve Kerr a hard time about starting lineup? No comment": Warriors' young star slyly answers question after dropping 30 on the Nuggets
“Jordan Poole, are you gonna give Steve Kerr a hard time about starting lineup? No comment”: Warriors’ young star slyly answers question after dropping 30 on the Nuggets

Golden State Warriors star Jordan Poole gives his hilarious answer to whether Steve Kerr should…