Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Vs Rockets? Bucks Release Availability Report for 2x MVP Ahead of Home Opener

Oct 20, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looses control of the ball while driving against Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the charge for the Bucks in their season opener, but will he be there to do the same for their home opener?

The Milwaukee Bucks are back at home, as they get ready to host the Houston Rockets for their first game at home this season. For their season opener, the Bucks made their way to Philly, taking down the Sixers in an intense 90-88 win.

After their win in Philly, the Bucks would look to keep their winning ways, as they play their first game at home this season. The Rockets make their way to Milwaukee after losing their first two games of the season.

While they would like to set the record straight and take a win, the Bucks would like to kick things off on the right note at home. The important question that remains is, will Giannis Antetokounmpo play tonight?

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play tonight?

In the Bucks’ win over Philly, Giannis recorded a crucial double-double. He scored 21 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, dished eight assists, blocked three shots, and had a steal. Antetokounmpo was everywhere.

In his buddy, Khris Middleton’s absence, Giannis has had to step up and take a larger role within the team. The Greek Freak hasn’t turned his back on the challenge and is doing everything he possibly can for the team.

While doing so, Giannis has been playing some heavy minutes. In the contest against the Sixers, he played close to 37 minutes. Playing these many minutes shouldn’t be an issue for Giannis, considering how well he takes care of himself.

However, the team management would like to reduce the load on him, so that he can stay fresh come playoff time. It’ll be interesting to see how the management approaches the same. As of now, Giannis isn’t on any injury report for the Bucks.

This means we’ll get to see him play against the Rockets tonight.

What can we expect from the Bucks this season?

Last season, the Bucks were well poised to repeat the success they had in 2021. However, the injuries suffered by Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez derailed their campaign. This season, the Bucks would be healthy soon enough.

We can expect Giannis to keep playing at his All-NBA level. He won back-to-back MVPs in 2019 and 2020, before winning the Championship and the Finals MVP in 2021. If anything, his game has only developed further.

We can expect quite a lot from the Bucks, as long as their players are healthy come playoff time.