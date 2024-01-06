“Really Don’t Give a Flying F**k”: Charles Barkley Dealt with Magic Johnson’s HIV News in 1991 by Wearing Retired Number 32, Lashed Out at Media for Criticism

On November 7, 1991, when Earvin “Magic” Johnson announced that he was HIV positive, he was shunned by a large portion of the NBA world, who were still in shock. However, a straight-forward and earnest Charles Barkley stood by the retiring Lakers Point Guard. In fact, the then Philadelphia 76ers star openly declared that he wished to wear Magic’s #32 jersey to “honor Earvin”.

Unlike most NBA players, who steered clear from talking about the subject, Barkley openly expressed his disdain for the taboo around the HIV-affected guard. As usual, the Chuckster used colorful language to portray his emotions.

In his 2022 memoir, Barkley: A Biography, author Timothy Bella penned down Barkley’s reaction to Magic’s announcement. When he learned about Johnson’s decision to retire, Barkley wanted to don the Lakers superstar’s #32 jersey. The problem? In 1976, the 76ers had already retired the number, honoring great Forward Billy Cunningham. However, the 1987 rebounding leader still insisted on wearing the #32 number. Therefore, he reached out to the equipment manager Lumpkin.

“As soon as Magic announced that he was HIV positive, Charles was adamant about changing the number. Charles wanted it done and you had to make it work,” revealed Lumpkin in the 2022 memoir.

Cunningham, who was also Barkley’s head coach during his rookie year, gave him the go-ahead to wear the number. This decision became controversial because of the taboo around the HIV disease. A large section of the mainstream media started questioning the 76ers Forward’s choice. However, Barkley remained unfazed and blasted the media for their antipathy towards Magic Johnson.

“It’s not like we’re going out there on the court to have unprotected s*x with Magic. You really think I give a flying FU** about what the people on the radio say? I really don’t give a f**k what they say on call-in shows. It’s not about the fans, it’s about a friend,” proclaimed an irate Barkley, during a media session.

This statement was a rebuttal against the popular sentiment at the time as people considered mere contact with the infected person as a death sentence. Mass panic and lack of awareness about the condition plagued the USA during the infamous HIV outbreak at the time. Therefore, when Johnson made the massive announcement, fans and NBA athletes alike were taken aback. This communicable disease led to the fear that coming in contact with Magic might transmit the virus. That’s why during the 1992 NBA All-Star Game, no player wanted to even embrace the endearing personality.

A plethora of celebrities had already died of AIDS and often the contraction of the disease was attributed to unprotected sex among homosexual men. Therefore, Magic faced a ton of stigma after revealing his diagnosis. Despite the odds against him, the 3x Finals MVP remained steadfast on his road to redemption.

Magic Johnson reclaimed his glory

Magic continued his advocacy for HIV tests and became a spokesman for the cause. As a result, he brought more awareness towards identifying the condition and paved the way for a more fruitful conversation about the same. After his disclosure in November 1991, in New York, testing was up by 60% in December. Testing centers also doubled and the need to identify and treat the condition took precedence over a “hush-hush” approach.

On his road to recovery, the incredible businessman also amassed a billionaire dollar+ net worth. He is only the fourth athlete to do so at the time of writing. In the process, the 5x NBA champion has also remained deeply attached to the sports business. He is the founding member of Guggenheim Baseball Management, which purchased the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012. He also owns a stake in the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks and Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC. In 2023, he also became a four-percent stakeholder in the NFL’s Washington Commanders.