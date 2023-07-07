“I’m Home LA, Remember What I Did”: 7ft Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up ‘Dunks and Blocks’ Compilation From NBA Finals to Announce DJ Diesel’s Arrival

The statement that Shaquille O’Neal is the most dominant player in NBA history has its birthplace in the city of Los Angeles. When Shaq was in Orlando, he was talented and dominant, but in Los Angeles, he became the Shaq we know. Winning three championships, three finals MVPs, and a regular season MVP all of which he achieved at the Lakers. The soil of the city still smells of his dominance, and now it is ready to welcome its star home. Apart from being an NBA analyst, Shaq also had a successful career as a DJ after his retirement. DJ Diesel took to Instagram to let the city know that he was coming. Even better, he used threats in the video of his playing days and his DJ career to woo the fans.

Shaq Diesel is doing his ‘Summer of Bass’ throughout the country. He is one of the biggest advocates of bass music, and to promote bass, he is organizing “Shaq’s Bass All-Stars Festival.” The last time he was in Los Angeles, it was on July 3rd. He will be back with his passion and fun in the city again on August 5th.

Shaquille O’Neal announces his arrival in Los Angeles in style

Los Angeles Lakers fans have their best memories from Shaq Kobe’s days. These two superstars had put the NBA on notice, and boy, did they collect their due! That too for a decade. Despite having a feud, the duo helped Lakers win three championships and O’Neal’s best career highlights came from the Lakers.

To invite his fans to the concert, Shaq strategically made a thread video. He opened the video by showing what he used to do in the city; dominate the league on the court. The second part of the video showed what he does now. The video was certainly able to create hype with the background music and video editing. However, when it is Shaq, his name is enough.

Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t charge money for his shows

Over time, Shaquille O’Neal has collected over $400 million to his credit. He easily dominated the league on the basketball court, and now he is doing the same in the business market. However, when it comes to music, Shaq doesn’t make it his business. A testament to his passion for music is the fact that DJ Diesel doesn’t charge even a penny for his shows. He said that he does his shows for bass music and loves to see people jump up and down in excitement. He revealed the reason while talking about Shaq’s Bass All-Stars festival. He said,

“I don’t DJ for the money,” he says. “I DJ to replace the Game 7 energy that I can’t seem to replicate anywhere else besides at music festivals. For me, Shaq’s Bass All-Stars festival is about inviting the whole state of Texas out for a good time, and it’s important to me for this to be a community-driven event that all sorts of people can afford.”

O’Neal loves to give a chance to good musicians who have not gotten their chance on a big stage. All this that he is doing and doing, he does it for bass music.