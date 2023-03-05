WATCH: Jordan Poole Spooks Kawhi Leonard With A Fake, Breaks Into Laughter

Playing without Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors are actually performing pretty well. Since their 6-foot-2 sharpshooter went down with a foot injury, Steve Kerr’s boys managed to win only 2 of the first six games. However, due to the incredible outings by Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, the reigning champs managed to go undefeated on their recent-most 5-game homestand.

These past five games witnessed the San Francisco-based franchise play some of its best basketball. And Poole actually had one of the most hilarious on-court moments during the same span.

During one point of the 2nd March Los Angeles Clippers-GSW matchup, JP had Kawhi Leonard guarding him. With the ball to be inbounded, the guard faked running toward the baseline. The 23-year-old’s sudden movement absolutely spooked out Leonard, leaving Poole in laughter.

Here, have a look at the incident.

Also Read: Jonathan Kuminga Addresses Comparisons With The Klaw Following Warriors’ Win Last Night

NBA Twitter reacts as Jordan Poole trolls Kawhi Leonard

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter erupted with reactions. While there were some users who trolled the Clippers star for his robot-like mannerism, there were many who reacted to Poole being cheeky.

I thought robots would have 1ms reaction😂😂 — king kruger 🛸 (@LightYearsSZN) March 5, 2023

JP is funny 😭 — aapprriill (@aapprriill07) March 5, 2023

Jp laugh makes it 100x funnier — chema (@smurkypooh) March 5, 2023

The Warriors managed to defeat the Clippers 115-91. While the Klaw only recorded 21 points and 7 rebounds, JP had a much better performance.

Playing a team-high 32 minutes, the 6-foot-4 combo guard managed to lodge 34 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals, as he went on to finish the night with a box plus-minus of +19.

With the Warriors and Clippers facing each other on the 15th of March, it’ll be interesting to see whether or not LAC are able to tie the season series at 2 games apiece.

Also Read: Stephen Curry Gets Promising Injury Update From Steve Kerr for Matchup Against Lakers, Klay Thompson Reacts