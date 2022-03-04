“It’s a race between Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young with Tatum creeping in the conversation”: Kendrick Perkins’ recent take on the future face of the league leaves NBA Twitter in a debate

According to Kendrick Perkins, the 3 man race for the next face of the NBA is going to be between Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young.

The league is filled with talented youngsters who are capable of taking the torch from the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant. Kendrick Perkins recently named his 3 man race who could potentially be the next face of the NBA. The ESPN analyst took it to Twitter naming Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young with “Jayson Tatum slowly creeping into that conversation”. Perks wrote:

It’s a 3 man race between Ja, Luka and Trae on who is going to be the next face of the NBA! Btw Tatum slowly creeping into that conversation as well!!! Carry the hell on…

NBA Twitter blew up in a debate as Perkins names Morant, Luka Doncic, and Young as the 3 man race to be the future face of the league

Kendrick even replied to one user detailing why he didn’t add 27-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo to this list.

I look at Giannis like Tim Duncan!!! He’s Great but not Marketable like those other guys. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 4, 2022

Creeping?? Tatum has been in the race from the beginning. No disrespect to Ja he’s insanely good, but the other three guys in this tweet have been the face way longer. Ja is a talented player to say the least. But Tatum isn’t creeping. He’s been there. Carry the hell on 😂 — Demetri (@DbDemetri) March 4, 2022

Trae ain’t even close to Tatum wtf you talking about. — Sean (@Celtics_Life_34) March 4, 2022

Giannis and Booker above all of them!! Perkins is being told what to say by ESPN like a schoolboy! Those two played in the finals last year! Have some respect. — Mad_skillzFreak (@madzkills789) March 4, 2022

You know this park. Give this kid a couple years to develop like the others had, he has all the makings to be that too pic.twitter.com/JiobH5YA0i — James Adams (@whatsontapnba) March 4, 2022

All 4 of the youngsters that Kendrick mentioned are destined for greatness and will surely do a great job in representing the league on a global level in the near future.