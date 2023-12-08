“I’m In The Gym Working”: Larry Bird, Being The Oldest Player, Once Trash-Talked The Dream Team According To Grant Hill In 2013

Grant Hill was a part of the group of eight collegiate students group who defeated the 1992 Dream Team in a practice game. Witnessing the most heralded Olympics men’s basketball squad, Hill also learned what Larry Bird was all about. Bird was 35 at that time but he could still walk the talk. While Hill and his teammates were having fun on the beach, the oldest player on the Dream Team roster was in the gym.

Talking to ESPN in 2013, Hill revealed,

“He just came from the gym. He was shooting. And he was talking trash. He was like, ‘You guys are out having a good time, I’m in the gym working.’ And the next day he came and put on a clinic. He just was on fire.”

This experience took Hill aback as he learned how great players hone their craft and reach their status. They just don’t stop working.

”OK, here’s a reason why he’s [Larry Bird].’ Here he was in the summer, just had a long practice, scrimmage, and he’s back at it. He was in there working. That was eye-opening.”

This life-long lesson arguably played a part in Hill becoming an NBA sensation. Before his ankle injury, the forward was regarded as one of the best all-around players to adorn the NBA floor. Unfortunately, a tragic injury ended Hill’s career early, keeping him away from the discussions of being among the top players of all time. However, by the end of his career, he had done enough to prove his high-level talent. The one-week experience with the Dream Team and this tale about Bird encapsulates how he was motivated to be a special player.

Don’t poke Larry Bird

Larry Bird talked a lot of trash but he wasn’t just sending empty warnings. There is perhaps no one better than him at living up to the trash talk. Apart from Hill, the other collegiate players also learned what Bird can do when you challenge him. Jamal Mashburn who was a part of the team that beat the Dream Team in practice revealed what happened when Rodney Rogers poked Bird. Rogers was hyped after the college team defeated the veterans 72-66. Challenging Bird, Rogers jibed, “Hey Larry! You ain’t hit a jumper since ‘84.”

Mashburn mentioned that Bird took the challenge and invited Rogers to guard him during their next scrimmage. He did his best defensive job but had no chance against Larry. The incredible shooter would tell him what he’d do before he would hit a shot. Copying Bird’s actions, Mashburn revealed, “One dribble pull-up, going left off glass. One dribble, going right. Spin. Shot. Bucket.”

“He scored nine times or eight times in a row. Left the court to go lay down because he couldn’t sit on a bench. He had to lay down because of his back and said ‘Young fella, look like ‘84 huh?’”, added Mashburn.

These two stories capture what Bird could do to even those playing their best defense. It was wise to keep your mouth shut around the legend.