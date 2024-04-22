Tyreek Hill Claims He Could Score Monster Numbers Against Prime Deion Sanders

Tyreek Hill is easily one of the most competitive players in the league, and when it comes to his ’90s counterpart, it’s almost certainly Deion Sanders. The GOATed CB was the face of the NFL back then, as much as Tyreek is today. It may be difficult for many to answer who would emerge as the champion on a 1v1 in their primes, but the Dolphins wideout seems to have his answer.

“I’m putting 175 yards on Deion,” the eight-time Pro Bowler said with unwavering confidence on the Million$WorthofGame podcast. Tyreek, being the beast that he is, didn’t back down in backing why he believes he would be able to put monster numbers against prime Deion Sanders.

“Prime was the GOAT though,” he further explained. “But you gotta understand, though, they played a lot of man-to-man back in the day. I feel like generations have changed and receivers have changed and we got so much stuff and our generation knows so many crazy movements.”

The 30-year-old wideout emphasized how not only the time but also the landscape of the league has changed. And given the restrictions that are put on the defense in today’s game, it might not be misleading to presume that Tyreek, being a 5-foot-9 sprinter, could maneuver past a 6-foot-1 Deion Sanders.

That said, the banter did not conclude with that. Being the intimidator that Tyreek is; he even demonstrated how he would mock Deion with his signature celebration after scoring on him.

Tyreek Hill Jokes About Disrespecting Deion Sanders

Not only did Tyreek Hill boost about scoring 175 yards against prime Deion, but he also stated that he would score two touchdowns on him. Furthermore, he even joked how he would be disrespectful to the legendary CB after scraping big numbers against him.

“Guess what, I’m so disrespectful with it, I’m doing this sh*t in the end zone,” Tyreek Hill said while doing the Prime Time dance. “Then I’m gonna point to him like that and say, ‘You like that, don’t you?'”

However, it needs to be taken into account that Prime ran a faster 40-yard dash than Tyreek Hill. But given how much the defense is held back with new rules in place, even fans agreed with the Cheetah’s banter.

What turned out to be even more interesting was that Deion Sanders liked the reel shared by Overtimeszn, showing the world that he has acknowledged the ‘friendly’ disrespect posed by the NFL superstar.