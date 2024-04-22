New York Jets NFL Draft Rumors: Brock Bowers Strong Favorite but Joe Douglas Could Trade Up for Top Defensive Addition

The New York Jets have been constantly linked to drafting Tight End Brock Bowers in the first round of the draft, despite many suggesting that they would actually pick a tackle first and then a tight end in the later rounds. Joe Douglas, without actually naming him, referred to the former UGA star as “a Swiss army Knife” and asserted that they are willing to draft a tight end if he brings value to their squad.

It seems the team is finally ready to get their star QB, Aaron Rodgers, a first-round pass catcher, something the Packers never did in 17 years. A-Rod has etched his name in the history books as one of the greatest passers, and his four MVP nods are a testament to his success. And he reached that milestone without a first-round receiver, or TE.

During his time in Green Bay, as per Packers Wire, he completed a little over 5,000 passes to 88 different pass-catchers between 2005 and 2022. Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, and Jordy Nelson, with 621, 498, and 479 catches, respectively, are all 2nd round picks. Greg Jennings, with 330 receptions, is also a 2nd rounder, while James Jones, with 278, was a third-rounder.

As reported by ESPN, there are also rumors that if the Jets don’t draft Bowers, instead, the club could still go for a first-round wideout like Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers by trading up. Offensive linemen Alt, Fautanu, and JC Latham all paid visits to the MetLife Stadium, which indicates a tackle is also on the cards, despite signing Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith, with Becton and Vera Tucker likely coming back.

While the choice could very well come down to Brock Bowers or an Offensive Tackle, the possibility of a defensive prospect also popping up as the Green Gang still feels short in that department.

Defensive Prospects for the New York Jets

While the Jets boast one of the worst offenses, including an O-Line in the league last season, they still positioned themselves as one of the best defensive units, which shouldn’t be a surprise with Robert Saleh as their coach. It looks like the former 49ers defensive coordinator could be looking to add to their strength by urging Joe Douglas to draft a DT with their invaluable 10th pick.

As per Peter Schrager, there could be five defenders in the first round. While the Jets are set on edge rushers after signing Haason Reddick, they still need Defensive Tackle because of Quinnen Williams’s low snap count and their reliance on rotation. With that being said, they could get their hands on Byron Murphy, who is projected to be the 18th overall pick. While the Bengals themselves would love to sign an interior Defensive Lineman, they wouldn’t mind coming up to the 10th slot to draft Brock Bowers.

Darius Robinson is another DL who is versatile enough to play as a DT. The Cardinals might be keen on picking him at 27th overall, so the Green Gang has to make them an interesting offer to make them give up Robinson.

While the New York Jets don’t have a 2nd round pick, as per College Football news, there are plenty of options available in the 2nd round, such as T’Vondre Sweat, Braden Fiske, Mekhi Wingo, Brandon Dorlus, etc. By trading down, they also gain draft capital. They, however, do have a 72nd pick in the 3rd round, and there are many options in the 3rd round, such as Kris Jenkins, Michael Hall Jr., Ruke Orhorhoro, and Maason Smith.

Getting a tackle in the 3rd round seems like the best option, while Brock Bowers or an Offensive Tackle should be prioritized in the 1st round. The reason Rodgers never had a first-round pass catcher was that the Packers always prioritized their defense in the first round. Apart from Jordan Love, all the picks were spent on their secondary. So, just in a few days, we will finally get to witness if the Jets finally get A-Rod a first-round pass catcher.