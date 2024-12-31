mobile app bar

“I’m Jealous”: Gilbert Arenas Envious of Just How High Ja Morant Can Jump

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Gilbert Arenas (L) and Ja Morant (R)

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Today’s NBA is known for its reliance on three-point shooting. However, it’s still filled with explosive athletes capable of spectacular aerial acrobatics. But few are as vertically gifted as Ja Morant. The Memphis Grizzlies star’s dunking ability is so electrifying that even former players like Gilbert Arenas are envious of his hops.

The three-time All-Star admitted his jealousy of the high-flying guard on an episode of Gil’s Arena. “I’m jealous,” the 42-year-old said, “Because when you jump that high, the s**t you probably get to think of when you up there.”

The former Washington Wizard lauded some of the game’s greatest dunkers, pondering what they think about when their heads reach the rim. “You see dunks like that. [Ja], Vince [Carter], right and you just be, ‘What’s going through your brains?'”

Agent Zero was a gifted athlete himself but wasn’t known to constantly explode to the rim for a jam in his prime. Unlike above-the-rim point guards like Morant and Derrick Rose, Gil was more revered for his in-between game. His quick first step allowed him open mid-range jumpers and floaters, which he preferred over dunk attempts.

However, he showed his admiration for athletes who don’t have to resort to dancing with defenders to create a shot opportunity; instead they can just fly over everyone in a short cut to the rim.

Morant doesn’t just look to throw down a slam on occasion. The two-time All-Star is always looking to attack the rim with force, which has resulted in some of the most memorable jams in recent NBA history. The sixth-year guard’s poster catalog is stacked with notorious shot-blockers, including Jakob Poeltl and Evan Mobley.

The conversation began after Josiah Johnson touched on Morant’s return to dunking after previously announcing that he would now refrain from throwing it down in order to preserve his health. The Memphis superstar proved he couldn’t stay away long, once again putting on an aerial display within a few games of his original statement.

Gil’s envy is well-reasoned, as very few talents in NBA history have matched Ja’s in-game upward mobility. The South Carolina native has yet to compete in the All-Star Weekend’s dunk contest, but Morant has proven enough with his laundry list of posters over his career.

Dylan Edenfield

