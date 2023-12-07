HomeSearch

“I’m Not Cocky, I’m Confident”: Shaquille O’Neal Shows Allen Iverson Love on His Social Media

Shubham Singh
|Published December 07, 2023

Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson. Credits: Imago

NBA fashion icon Allen Iverson showcased his stylish all-black fit on Instagram. He wore a puffer jacket, a black t-shirt, sleek-looking black leather jeans, and leather shoes. ‘The Answer’ also rocked a chain with III, implying the much-famed number three, his jersey number during his NBA days. He also donned black shades which complemented his dressing style. He also wore a LOX Cap, which is styled after the Rap Group ‘The Lox’. The words “Loyalty Love Brotherhood” are also etched on the cap. 

Fittingly, he quoted a line by Lox’s renowned rapper Jadakiss. AI captioned his Instagram post, “I’m not cocky, I’m confident. So when you tell me I’m the best it’s a compliment.” These lines come from Ja Rules’ track New York featuring Jadakiss. 

Shaquille O’Neal, who was Iverson’s rival in the NBA, also showed his love and shared the post on his Instagram story. Once rivals, the two are now working together as the new President and Vice President of Basketball Operations at Reebok. 

Shaquille O’Neal and AI looking to further lift Reebok

AI and Shaq made Reebok a huge brand in the late 90s and the 2000s. O’Neal’s ‘Shaq Attack’ and ‘Shaqnosis’ became popular immediately after their release. The shoe brand saw a further surge when it signed AI. His stylish game coupled with his flamboyant personality was perfect for their market.

Therefore, both Reebok Question and Reebok Answer were hot commodities for sneaker-heads. Furthermore, Iverson is set to receive $35,000,000 at the age of 55 in what can be considered a lifetime deal.

While O’Neal’s shoes were sought-after, Iverson’s guard appeal resonated more among the youth and veterans alike. Therefore, his shoes ended up doing better than Shaq’s. Overall, the role of these athletes is vital in propelling this brand to the heights they have reached. And to recognize their contributions, the Reebok management took big steps.

Reebok named astute businessman Shaquille O’Neal as their President of the Basketball division while The Answer notched the Vice-President position. Upon nabbing the role, Shaq laid out his vision.

“A big part of my role will be leveraging my network to build bridges, connect the brand with players, and help those players develop through their partnership with Reebok,” said Shaq.

So, it is not surprising to see the former Lakers legend give love to his 2001 NBA Finals rival. The two are now brewing something special for Reebok. How will this management decision affect their sales?

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

Shubham is an NBA content writer at The Sports Rush. He developed an affinity toward the NBA when he saw Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks upset the Miami Heat in 2011 Finals. Since then, he has avidly followed the game and with each turn, has become more and more obsessed with box scores. Following 30 teams means that there is no lack of action when the season is on. With no particular favorite in the modern age and Dennis Rodman as his all-time favorite, Shubham finds a lot of resonation with old school basketball. In his spare time, he also loves playing his all-time favorite video game NBA 2k14, going into the full season mode.

