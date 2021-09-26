“I’m not like some players from Philadelphia who don’t work on their game”: Shaquille O’Neal fires shots at Ben Simmons for his petty attitude with the 76ers

Ben Simmons is currently in the middle of some serious drama with the 76ers, and Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t help but coming after him as he often does.

After a tumultuous last year with Philadelphia, rumors started swiriling about Simmons’ future with the team. His performance against the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs raised some serious questions as to whether or not the team could truly be successful with Simmons.

Ben Simmons has a wide open dunk chance and does this pic.twitter.com/6eV0S8WijK — Someone’s An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) June 21, 2021

After all these problematic issues, Philly head coach Doc Rivers made some comments that didn’t make it seem like he was truly committed to keeping Simmons on the team either, and the situation has escalated beyond anyone’s imagination now.

Shaquille O’Neal roasts Ben Simmons for his ‘diva like attitude’

The 76ers have recently come out and said that they would love to have Simmons back for the 2021-22 season. Doc Rivers reverted on his inital ‘on-the-fence’ comments to show that he believes in Simmons.

Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons informing the 76ers that he wants to be traded; “I can tell you up front, we would love to get Ben back. And if we can, we’re going to try to do that. pic.twitter.com/JeWoIE3W7U — First Take (@FirstTake) September 22, 2021

However, it doesn’t look like his All-Star guard feels the same way. Simmons looks like he’s absolutely fed up with everything that’s been happening in the Philadelphia organization as of late, and now, he doesn’t want to report back to camp or the team at all.

Ben Simmons told 76ers players he didn’t want to meet with them after they planned to fly to LA to try to convince him to commit for this season, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/4tLvw12TBA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2021

It looks like the Simmons-Embiid era in Philly may be over earlier than anyone would have expected. In some scenarios, this situation could work out well for both sides. Simmons could get a fresh start with a new team and work to re-develop his identity as more than a defensive player who’s a liability on offense. The Sixers could find a star who fits along better with Embiid which would help propel them to a true championship contender.

Regardless of the outcomes, the fact that Simmons isn’t coming to practice with the 76ers hasn’t sat with some people, including Shaq, who took to roasting the 76ers guard.

