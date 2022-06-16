“I’m not putting a fire under LeBron James’ a** to get married”: When Savannah James opened up about how the future Lakers superstar hadn’t proposed

Savannah James talked about how she wasn’t going to force LeBron James to propose to her after having both Bronny and Bryce Maximus.

LeBron James had the weight of the world on his shoulders while being a mere junior in high school. Dubbed as ‘The Chosen One’, the future Hall-of-Famer didn’t shy away from the media attention as he went on to embrace it, getting that moniker tattooed on himself and subsequently fulfilling the ‘prophecy’ that was laid out in front of him.

At the beginning of his journey however, James surrounded himself with people who he could trust. The most important of them all was Savannah Brinson, his high school sweetheart. The two met each other through a mutual friend clicked after James asked her out on a date following a get-together with friends.

Despite going to rival high schools, the star basketball player and the star cheerleader went on to forge a solid relationship. While LeBron James was in Cleveland, the two had two children, Bronny and Bryce Maximus.

Come 2010 and LeBron sent ripples through the realm of basketball by leaving the city who drafted him for Miami.

Savannah James on how she wouldn’t push LeBron James to propose to her.

LeBron James and Savannah Brinson had been together for 10 years before the former decided to pop the question. He did so on September 14th, 2013 in San Diego. However, 3 years prior to them being engaged, Savannah did an interview with Harper’s Bazaar where she opened up about them not having been married yet.

“I’ve definitely not put a fire under his a**. I would never rush him to do something like that. We’re really comfortable with the way things are now. And it’s not up to me. when it happens, it happens. We talk about it. If we do it, I want it to be forever.”

Fast-forward to present day and the two have three children together and will be closing in on a decade of marriage come next fall.