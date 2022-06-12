‘Love how Savannah James can look fire a** one day and homeless the other’: LeBron James posts a hilarious reel for wife on Instagram

Lakers star LeBron James has become a Billionaire and is out to achieve the one thing left, becoming a TikTok star

The NBA playoffs are a great time for basketball fans, as the best in the world compete for that coveted Larry O’Brien trophy. However, this time can be really frustrating for stars and other players who didn’t make it that far. They find ways to cope or distract their minds by going on vacations or picking up their hobbies.

LeBron James has been through that whole circle. Having been out since April beginning, LBJ went on a vacation, came back, and has been quite busy. The Lakers star recently became a Billionaire, and the movie he produced with Adam Sandler, ‘Hustle’, just hit Netflix a few days ago.

With all that happening, I guess LBJ still felt a void, and he tried to fill it up like a lot of teenagers nowadays are doing; through Tik Tok.

Savannah James banters with LeBron James in the comments section of LBJ’s new reel

Bored of his regular routine, LeBron James turned to Instagram reels to help him keep things fresh. He made a reel of his wife Savannah James, following a trend where users show themselves all dressed up one day, and in the next frame, looking all homeless.

LeBron took Savannah’s look from the screening of his movie ‘Hustle’ and for the homeless phase, he put a video of her going to bed.

Safe to say, Savannah James looked absolutely killer in both the looks. She went into the comments to talk about how she felt. Guess she’s really proud of her skincare routine. Savannah commented,

“You mad aggy yo!!!! 😭😭That skincare glistening tho✨✨”

LeBron responded to the same with “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ass skincare routine!!”

It’s great to see the King taking the offseason to recharge and refresh. The upcoming few months are going to be crucial to building the Lakers roster. LeGM would have to show up then, if he wants a shot at ring #5.