“I’m Not Saying No to Her!”: When Michael Jordan Was Passed a Nun’s Letter Dedicated to Him

The life of a professional athlete is quite hectic, especially when it comes to dealing with fans. Just ask Michael Jordan, perhaps the most popular athlete in world history. Hailed as the GOAT, and with a resume of one to boot, Air Jordan has garnered much support over the years. The man has millions of fans around the world. A result of his stellar 14-year career in the NBA.

Over the years, MJ has received many gifts and letters from fans expressing their affection for him. But, the strangest thing he received from a fan was a letter. A letter delivered to him by ESPN commentator Michael Wilbon, from a nun.

Michael Jordan once received a letter from a nun, courtesy of Michael Wilbon

When one is the caliber of celebrity that Michael Jordan is, it isn’t uncommon to receive the appreciation of one’s fans. However, there are times when the manner in which said appreciation is delivered ends up being bizarre.

Like, back in 1998, when ESPN commentator, Michael Wilbon, charged with covering Jordan and the Bulls, was given a mission. A mission from God, considering he was tasked by a nun to deliver a letter to none other than His Airness himself.

Speaking to SportsCenter back in 2020, Wilbon revealed the details. Specifically how he could not deny the request and how he has no idea of the contents of the letter.

“I am a product of St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago, we have a nice conversation…and she starts writing. And she writes a letter. She looks at me and says “I need you to give this to him tonight when you see him”. I’m not saying no to her.”

It certainly was a weird interaction between Wilbon and Jordan. To hear Wilbon describe it, it was the first and perhaps last favor he asked of MJ. Unfortunately, he will have to remind Jordan of it, given both Wilbon and the fans are dying to know what the letter said.

Jordan once surprised a die-hard fan of his with two boxes of goodies

There is no telling whether or not MJ opened that letter, but one thing is for sure. Michael Jordan loves his fans. Just ask Jeffery Harrison, a die-hard Bulls and Jordan fan. Harrison went viral thanks to a video of him hooping in a Jordan jersey, receiving two boxes of gear from his idol because of it.

Michael Jordan sent two boxes of gear to Jeffrey Harrison after seeing video of him playing hoops in his MJ uniform. pic.twitter.com/ZV0c7KpJcQ — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) August 12, 2016

Talk about a heartfelt gesture. No one can say that Michael Jeffrey Jordan doesn’t care for his fans.

