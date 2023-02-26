“I think Giannis Antetokounmpo is in that tier!”: When Kevin Durant praised the Greek Freak, placing him on the same level as himself

Kevin Durant is a man who is obsessed with basketball. The two-time NBA Champion lives and breathes the sport and is constantly looking to improve his knowledge of the game.

As a result, the Slim Reaper takes any and every opportunity to play, watch, and talk “ball”. To the point where he even discusses his fellow NBA superstars.

He has analyzed several players over the years. And, ahead of the Phoenix Suns’ match against the Milwaukee Bucks, one cannot help but look at what KD had to say about the Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also Read: Kevin Durant Girlfriend 2023: Lana Rhoades, Monica Wright, and Others Linked to Suns’ Star

Kevin Durant believes that Giannis Antetokounmpo is a top-tier talent similar to himself

In the modern NBA, there are several superstars who can be considered a “class apart”. One of them is the new Phoenix Suns star, Kevin Durant. The Slim Reaper has shown off his ability on numerous occasions.

But, even he knows that he isn’t the only player at that level. He even acknowledged some of the talents around him, when about a year ago, he appeared on JJ Redick’s, The Old Man and The Three podcast. When asked who apart from himself are top-tier players, The Slim Reaper shared the love.

One of the recipients was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will face KD’s Suns tonight. And, while on the show, Durant could not help but appreciate the Greek Freak, likening him to himself and LeBron James.

“I think Giannis is in that tier. Especially when he makes turnarounds in the post. Like he made one last night. When he’s making shots like that. And, I think Bron. Bron reached that tier for me. The shot-making was incredible this season. I mean, sh*t there are so many dudes like that…I just like shotmakers.”

Giannis and LeBron weren’t the only players on that list. Names like Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, and Kyrie Irving were all thrown out there. But, it is interesting to note his thoughts on Giannis, especially ahead of the big game.

KD will not face off against the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight

All the praise aside, what fans really want to know is whether or not Kevin Durant will face off against Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight. Unfortunately, the star forward will not feature and is expected to be kept under wraps until the Suns’ game against the Charlotte Hornets next Wednesday.

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are targeting his Suns debut and return to action in next Wednesday’s road game against the Charlotte Hornets, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Durant is on cusp of return from MCL sprain that he suffered on Jan. 8. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 22, 2023

They may not be going head-to-head tonight, but given the star power on both teams fans will be hoping the two will meet each other in a repeat of the 2021 NBA Finals.

Also Read: Kevin Durant Net Worth 2023: Suns’ Star’s Age, Salary, Endorsements, and More