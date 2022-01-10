Basketball

“I didn’t know I was gonna dunk on somebody my first game back, so hooray for me!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson is hyped after his first game back, thanks fans for having his back

"Ididn't know I was gonna dunk on somebody my first game back, so hooray for me!": Warriors' Klay Thompson is hyped after his first game back, attains multiple milestones in his first game back
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Lock him in 100 percent": Brett Lee backs Ben McDermott to play in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after a brilliant BBL 2021-22
Next Article
“Fred VanVleet has taken Kyle Lowry’s spot now”: Jonas Valanciunas lauds the Raptors guard for his All-Star level production and hilariously compares him to the Heat star
NBA Latest Post
"Fred VanVleet has scored 30+ points in 6 of his last 8 games": Raptors guard puts foot on accelerator as All-Star weekend approaches, averaging 31/5/8 on 47/46/97 shooting
“Fred VanVleet has scored 30+ points in 6 of his last 8 games”: Raptors guard puts foot on accelerator as All-Star Weekend approaches, averaging 31/5/8 on 47/46/97 shooting

On his way to becoming the face of the franchise, Fred VanVleet looks like the…