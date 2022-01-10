“I didn’t know I was gonna dunk on somebody my first game back, so hooray for me!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson is hyped after his first game back, thanks fans for having his back

Warriors’ Klay Thompson was mixes of emotional and hyped, as he played his first NBA game in 941 days, beat the Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors broke out of their funk tonight. After two straight losses, the Warriors went back home, re-grouped, and added their not-so-secret weapon to the lineup. After 941 days, Klay Thompson suited up in a Warriors jersey and stepped on the basketball court.

Tonight is a night no Warriors fan would forget for a long, long time to come. Dubnation made sure that Klay Thompson felt loved from the moment he stepped foot into Chase Center tonight. In his return, Klay left no stone unturned. He made his first shot back, had an emphatic dunk, and knocked down a couple of threes.

The dunk. The reaction. UNBELIEVABLE! pic.twitter.com/T3DEXYB3nL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 10, 2022

Also Read: “Why did Draymond Green foul and check out of the game?”: Warriors’ DPOY checks out of Klay Thompson’s first game back within seconds of tip-off

After the game, Klay showed his appreciation for the fanbase, his gratitude to be back, and talked about his poster.

Klay Thompson expresses his gratitude, talks about his huge slam

Anyone who has followed the Warriors knows how much Klay Thompson has been raring to go. The 5x NBA All-Star has been prepared to make his comeback for quite some time now, and he received the green light for the same yesterday.

Safe to say, he did not let anyone down in his return. Klay scored 17 points, grabbed 3 rebounds, and blocked a shot in the 20 minutes he played. After the game, he was stopped and asked about his thoughts.

A day Klay will never forget pic.twitter.com/yxu4S05dgC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 10, 2022

Also Read: Kevin Durant awarded Team USA Basketball Player of the Year by former Head Coach Gregg Popovich for stupendous gold-medal performance at Tokyo 2020

Klay was super ecstatic about his poster on Lamar Stevens and Lauri Markkanen.

Klay didn’t think he was going to dunk on someone in his first game 😂 pic.twitter.com/AFmyrL9L4A — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 10, 2022

It was wonderful to see Klay back with the team. He provided them with some much-needed offensive boost and got Stephen Curry almost out of his shooting slump. The Warriors now head on a four-game road trip, and Klay would have an important role to play there.