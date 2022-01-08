Basketball

“I’m not worried about the Sacramento Queens, I don’t care”: Shaquille O’Neal controversially bashed the Kings following infamous Lakers-Kings 2002 series

“I’m not worried about the Sacramento Queens, I don’t care”: Shaquille O’Neal controversially bashed the Kings following infamous Lakers-Kings 2002 series
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"The only person that can take over is Ben Stokes": Ricky Ponting reckons Ben Stokes as candidate for England Test captain in near future
Next Article
"The underdogs will prevail in the opening races": Mercedes starlet George Russell shares his thoughts on the 2022 F1 season
NBA Latest Post
“I’m not worried about the Sacramento Queens, I don’t care”: Shaquille O’Neal controversially bashed the Kings following infamous Lakers-Kings 2002 series
“I’m not worried about the Sacramento Queens, I don’t care”: Shaquille O’Neal controversially bashed the Kings following infamous Lakers-Kings 2002 series

Shaquille O’Neal started the 2003 season off by saying he didn’t care about the Sacramento…