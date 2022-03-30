“I’m only one person, it’s a team game, so I don’t have an answer”: Russell Westbrook storms out of a press conference as the Lakers fall to the 11th seed

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook abruptly ends the post-game press conference after a humiliating loss suffered at the hands of Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Troubles continue to mount for the purple and gold after a yet embarrassing loss against the Mavericks on Monday night. The Lakers slipped from the 10th seed and are currently out of the play-in tournament, with seven games remaining in the season.

The team seemed lost without LeBron James on the hardwood, who continues to recover from an ankle injury. The Lakers gave up 82-points in the first half, the second-most in franchise history, never recovering from it.

No, there’s no LeBron, no AD. But do the rest of the Lakers have no pride??? They just gave up 82 in the first half at Dallas – 2nd most points allowed in a first half IN LAKERS HISTORY. Fakers! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 30, 2022

Post their debacle against the Mavs, Russell Westbrook sat down to address the media. The former MVP had 25-points, 8-rebounds, 6-assists, and shot close to 53% from the field. However, Westbrook didn’t seem to be in a good mood while talking to the press post-game.

The former OKC superstar got into an argument with a reporter, staging a walkout.

Russell Westbrook confronts a media reporter after the Lakers fall off the play-in scenario.

It’s no secret that Westbrook shares a very complex relationship with the media. The former two-time scoring champion is known for his erratic behavior during media interactions. Brodie is not the best when it comes to addressing the media.

Another example of this was the 33-year old getting into an argument with a reporter post the Lakers’ embarrassing loss against the Mavericks. The back and forth revolved around the reporter asking Russ what the Lakers would do going forward after falling to the 11th seed.

The Lakers guard would first reply with a single word saying, “nothing.”

When prodded further, Russ replied with a theory saying.

“We still gotta play teams above us in the play-in. It doesn’t really change much.”

However, the interaction wasn’t over yet, with Russ asking the reporter if he had any suggestions.

Russell Westbrook took issue with a question and got up and left the press conference, asking repeatedly “do you have the answers for me?” to a reporter — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) March 30, 2022

When told the Lakers needed to win games and play hard, Russ seemed dissatisfied with the answer getting into an argument, saying it was not an individual but a team sport.

Westbrook added that he didn’t have the specific answer to that question. Fortunately, things ended on a good note, with the two parties shaking hands.

Though he might deny it, losing seems to have taken its toll on Westbrook, who had come with championship expectations to his hometown.