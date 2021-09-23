“I’m ready to share my story and my journey”: Russell Westbrook announces his documentary would release before his season-opener with the Lakers

Lakers’ star Russell Westbrook dips his hand in Hollywood, barely months after being in Los Angeles, announces his documentary

Russell Westbrook is back home! After growing up in Los Angeles, going to college at UCLA, Westbrook was drafted by the Seattle Supersonics. After spending a major chunk of his career with the Thunder, Brodie has moved 3 teams in the last 3 years. He spent a year with the Rockets, then another with the Wizards, and now is with the Lakers.

Even though Westbrook is an exceptional player and an excellent teammate, there are always all the negative assumptions about him. Everyone who has played with Brodie claims he is an excellent teammate, and coaches always praise the star too. However, he is labeled a ‘stat chaser’ and a selfish player quite often. To clear the misconceptions about him, Westbrook is making a documentary, details of which Brodie revealed recently.

‘Passion Play: Russell Westbrook’ would come out before the Lakers’ season opener

Russell Westbrook partnered up with Showtime to produce a documentary, giving an insight into the 9x NBA All-Star’s life. Brodie leads a private life, and this would be a chance for the fans to get to know the player a little better.

From what has been shared, the journey would cover him from high school, to a future NBA MVP. The camera crew followed him around during his time with the Rockets and Wizards as well. Talking about the documentary, Westbrook said,

“I’m proud to share this documentary and give audiences an inside look into who I really am on and off the court,” said Westbrook. “There are a lot of misconceptions about me, but I’m ready to share my story and my journey with my fans.”

BREAKING: A Russell Westbrook documentary called ‘Passion Play: Russell Westbrook’ about his career so far will be released on Showtime on October 15. The doc will cover Russ’ rise to NBA stardom, his MVP year, & everything else up to this year in his career. Will you watch? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EdnlJcjXko — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) September 22, 2021

This isn’t the first time Russ has dipped his hand in the film industry and production. He previously produced “Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre,” which was nominated for an Emmy.

It would be interesting to get an insight into Brodie’s life off the court, and get to know him better. Passion Play comes out on October 15th.