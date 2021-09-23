“Rather have Ben Simmons than Russell Westbrook”: Skip Bayless takes a dig at LeBron James and his new Lakers’ teammate

Fox Sports 1 analyst Skip Bayless takes a shot at Russell Westbrook, claims he would much rather have Ben Simmons on his team

This offseason, we have seen some major shake-ups. The Los Angeles Lakers basically re-vamped their entire roster, barring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and a few more. The first move they made was to trade for 9x All-Star Russell Westbrook. They continued to add talent and experience. They added Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, and more. There are a lot of people who have their issues with Brodie in LA.

On the other hand, this offseason has been full of turmoil for Ben Simmons. After the 76ers’ season ended, the front office put the 6’10 guard out on the trade market. However, because of their high asking price, they did not receive any solid offers. Now, Simmons has reported that he wouldn’t participate in training camp and wouldn’t play for the Sixers anymore.

Skip Bayless believes the Lakers would be better off with Ben Simmons than Russell Westbrook

Recently, Doc Rivers was on First Take with Stephen A Smith. There, Doc Rivers highlighted that the organization hasn’t given up on Simmons, and they still think they can win a title with him. After these statements, Skip Bayless went online and posted his two cents about the same.

I’d rather have Ben Simmons than Russell Westbrook. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 23, 2021

With his tweet, Bayless might be hinting and telling the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook for Ben Simmons. Both the stars bring their own unique skill sets to the table. However, both of them suffer from the same thing: lack of shooting. Bayless believes that Simmons’ defense and agility may suit the Lakers better than Westbrook’s playmaking and rebounding.

However, there is no chance that the Lakers think of a Brodie trade without at least giving it a fair shot with him and the squad. It would be an interesting combo in both LA and Philly if this trade were to happen.