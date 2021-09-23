“Savannah James nearly lost it over Bronny James’ potential ‘dunk of the year’: When Bronny was inches away from having the ‘poster of the season’ with Jalen Green in attendance

Savannah James was extremely hyped with Bronny James trying to posterize the opposing team’s center during a game in 2019.

Bronny James is a special talent, especially at his age. Many have called him an overhyped prospect and in some ways this is true. Being LeBron James’s son comes with its ups and downs. Anybody could imagine what the ups are but the downs are centered around an ungodly number of expectations for what he’ll become.

Take the expectations of being as good as his father away and Bronny James is a solid prospect for the class of 2023. The only reason people feel a tad bit disappointed in his development is because they compare him to the 4x champ; something that isn’t fair in the slightest.

When it comes to Bronny however, he’s someone who plays like his father in terms of getting everybody involved. He’s a well above average playmaker who can make league-level type reads in the half court and open court. He’s also a decent spot up shooter who can dribble into his own shot at times.

Bronny gets his mom, Savannah James, hyped over a potential poster.

Savannah James and LeBron James have shown an incredible amount of support over the years for their two sons when it comes to basketball. Bronny, being the elder son, has received a more attention than Bryce as the former is merely 3 years removed from potentially being in the league.

During a 2019 game when he was only in the 8th grade, the 14 year old at the time darn near posterized the opposing team’s center. The dunk was inches away from getting jammed in but it hit the back iron and bounced out of bounds.

As expected, Savannah James, who was in the bleachers, was hyped. Even Jalen Green who was still in high school at the time, could not believe the audacity with which Bronny rose up to dunk the ball. Though the dunk didn’t go in, the Blue Chips did end up winning the bout, 50-44.