Basketball

“RJ Barrett exploded for a 35-point night, while Zion Williamson added 35 pounds and rode the bench!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Knicks guard had a career night against the Pels

“RJ Barrett exploded for a 35-point night, while Zion Williamson added 35 pounds and rode the bench!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Knicks guard had a career night against the Pels
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
IPL 2022 retention rules: Full details of IPL 2022 auction purse, retention list and salary cap of all teams
Next Article
"I'm really not worried about Stephen Curry's scoring!": Steve Kerr gives a nonchalant response to questions about the Warriors star's scoreless 4th quarters this season
NBA Latest Post
"I'm really not worried about Stephen Curry's scoring!": Steve Kerr gives a nonchalant response to questions about the Warriors star's scoreless 4th quarters this season
“I’m really not worried about Stephen Curry’s scoring!”: Steve Kerr gives a nonchalant response to questions about the Warriors star’s scoreless 4th quarters this season

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gives an interesting answer on Stephen Curry going…