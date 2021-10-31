“Ben Simmons doesn’t want to deal with the fans in Philadelphia”: Allen Iverson addresses the controversies surrounding the 25-year old

Sixers legend Allen Iverson believes the Ben Simmons controversy has a lot to do with the latter’s worsening relationships with the fans. The city of Philadelphia is known to have some of the most passionate sports fans in the world.

Ben Simmons has been synonyms with the word controversy since the 2021 playoffs. The Sixers point guard has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. There is no certainty on when Simmons would return to 76ers camp.

In what many believe, the three-time All-Star is in no mood to face the Philly fans. Simmons has been a target of an umpteen no of trolls and public mockery over the past few months.

The city of Philadelphia is known for its passionate fans, who love their basketball. Thus Simmons’ resentment towards their team has made him their ultimate enemy.

Also read: “LaMelo Ball takes a leaf out of Allen Iverson’s book”: Twitter reacts to the 20-year old’s recent crossover on Marcus Smart, stating LaVar Ball was right

Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who played 12 seasons for the 76ers franchise, would address the whole Simmons situation during a recent media interaction.

Allen Iverson talks about Simmons losing connection with the Sixers fans.

The Answer is probably one of the best players to wear the 76ers uniform. Iverson took the franchise to whole new heights, especially during the early 2000s. Iverson won four scoring titles with the team and was the regular-season MVP in 2001.

A cultural icon, Iverson is beloved by the city of Philadelphia. Thus it was a matter of time before he spoke about the Simmons situation.

“I think the connection with the fans got out of hand and that’s what he (Ben) didn’t want to have to deal with. My whole thing with our fans is-we with you if you with us. But when we feel like you don’t want to be with us…”

Allen Iverson STRONG on #BenSimmons “I think the connection w/ the fans got out of hand and that’s what (Ben) didn’t want to have to deal with. My whole thing w/ our fans is-we w/ you if you with us. But when we feel like u don’t want to be with us…”#Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/KIU49Lk94D — Ducis Rodgers (@duciswild) October 27, 2021

Also read: “Ja Morant is officially baby Allen Iverson!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Grizzlies star gets crafty for an incredible finish vs the Clippers

With AI speaking on the matter, one hopes that the Sixers front office and Simmons resolve the situation amicably. In what many believe, the conversation between the two parties had reached a deadlock.