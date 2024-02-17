Jaime Jaquez Jr. Net Worth: How Much Is the Heat Rookie Sensation’s Net Worth in 2024?

Credits: Dec 28, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) gains control of a rebound against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Introduction

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is a professional basketball player who plays for the Miami Heat in the National Basketball Association(NBA). He was drafted in 2023 by the Heat in the first round. Jaquez Jr. played for the UCLA Bruins during college and was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2023.

Advertisement

Jaime Jaquez Jr. was honored with three Pac-12 selections, making the First Team twice and the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team on two separate occasions. His nickname is ‘Juan Wick’ due to his Mexican heritage and resemblance to the iconic movie character, John Wick.

How much is Jaime Jaquez Jr. worth?

Net Worth $1.5 million Born February 18, 2001 Age 22 Designation Professional Athlete Nationality Mexican-American Marital Status Single Team Miami Heat Last Updated February 17, 2024

Advertisement

Early Life

Jaime Jaquez Jr. was born in Irvine, California on February 18, 2001. He is the son of Angela and Jaime Sr. who also met one another while playing basketball at Concordia University. Jaime is of Mexican descent through his father but is of Norwegian descent through his mother.

Jaquez Jr. also has a younger brother named Marcos and a younger sister named Gabriela. Marcos is a defensive lineman for Camarillo High’s football team while his sister followed in Jaime’s footsteps to pursue basketball. She is a part of the UCLA women’s basketball team as part of its 2022–23 freshman class.

High School

Jaime Jaquez Jr. grew up in Camarillo and went on to attend Camarillo High School early in his life. He averaged 15.3 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 2.3 APG, and 2.6 SPG as a freshman for Camarillo High while leading his team to a 25-7 win-loss record.

Advertisement

He also managed to lead his team to the California Interscholastic Federation’s (CIF) semifinals. Jaquez Jr. shined bright during his senior year as he averaged 31.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 3.7 APG, and 2.1 SPG that year. He finished his senior year helping his team win its first-ever Coastal Canyon League title.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished his high school career with a total of 2,653 points and also managed to break the school’s single-game scoring record with a 54-point outburst against Royal High School.

College

Jaime Jaquez Jr. attended the University of California, Los Angeles(UCLA) during his college years and was recruited by former Bruins’ coach Steve Alford in 2018. He became a starter for the Bruins in 2019 and was also named honorable mention in the Pac-12 All-Freshman team.

During his senior year, Jaquez won the Pac-12 Player of the Year award. He became the first player to win the award since Kevin Love in 2008 and also became the first senior to win the award since Ed O’Bannon in 1995. He averaged 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds for his senior year with the Bruins.

NBA Draft

After a successful college stint, Jaime Jaquez Jr. declared himself for the 2023 NBSA draft. Despite being doubts of him being drafted in the first round, Jaquez Jr. was the 18th overall pick by the Miami Heat.

He became the only player to be drafted from the Pac-12 players’ pond and also became the first and only UCLA senior to be selected in the first round since Darren Collison was drafted in 2009.

Salary

As per Spotrac, Jaime Jaquez Jr. signed a four-year/$ 16,997,141 contract with the Miami Heat. According to his contract, Jaquez Jr. will be earning an annual salary of $4,249,285. And in the 2023-24 NBA season, Jaime will receive a base salary of $3,510,600.

Net Worth

Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s net worth in 2024 is said to be between $1 million to $1.5 million.