“I’m taking unvaccinated no home game Kyrie over John Wall 8 days a week”: NBA Twitter mocks Brian Scalabrine’s proposed suggestion

NBA veteran Brian Scalabrine believes John Wall is a better fit than Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets roster.

As hoop fans, it would not be wrong to say that we were robbed of witnessing one of the greatest shows in basketball, courtesy of the Brooklyn Nets. The Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden coming together made the Nets one of the greatest offensive teams in American sports history.

Coached by Hall of Famer Steve Nash, the team became instant favorites to win the chip. Unfortunately, this new era of new basketball in Brooklyn ended before it could even start. Constant injuries, controversies, and team chemistry got the better of the roster.

Nonetheless, this toppling had a lot to do with Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccination controversy. The former champion’s anti-authority and sudden disappearance before top-offs were no secret. However, Irving’s refusal of the COVID vaccine took things to a different tangent altogether.

Recently, former Nets player Brian Scalabrine gave his brutally honest take on what the Brooklyn team should do with the Irving situation.

“If I’m Brooklyn, I’m seriously thinking about John Wall over Kyrie Irving”: Brian Scalabrine.

Scalabrine’s suggestion comes as a result of Irving’s unreliable nature. A five-time All-Star, John Wall is one of the most tragic stories in the NBA. The former Wizards guard had superstar potential, but recurring injuries didn’t let him get there.

Would the Nets be better with John Wall instead of Kyrie Irving next year? Hear what @Scalabrine thinks ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/P5lmP7jzp3 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 31, 2022

Despite not playing a single game in the 2021-22 season, Scalabrine, aka The White Mamba, feels Wall is a better fit over Irving for the Nets. According to the former Celtics champion, Wall can play more positions and brings size to the lineup.

Scalabrine had no qualms in admitting Irving was not being as valuable as perceived.

NBA Twitter reacts to Brian Scalabrine’s bold statement.

I aint even like the nets that much but still id take 40 game kyrie (ik he playing full season now) over jw — nba fan (@melikenba) June 1, 2022

Luckily he isn’t a gm holy shit idea 😂 — Bones (@Boness305) May 31, 2022

I’m taking unvaccinated no home game Kyrie over John Wall 8 days a week — trade up for Ivey (@PleaseGuardMike) May 31, 2022

taking half a season kyrie over john wall — NyThris_ (@NyThris_) May 31, 2022

Soooooo trade the guy that barely plays for the guy that… barely plays… — Deon Bass (@BassBeats24) May 31, 2022

Scalabrine’s preference for Wall over Irving sent Twitter into a tizzy. Whether the Celtics analyst spoke out of frustration or had a valid point? one would have to wait and see.