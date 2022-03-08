“I’m targetting March 14th for my return!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green contradicts Steve Kerr, says he’d return on Stephen Curry’s birthday game against the Wizards

Draymond Green plans to return on Monday against the Washington Wizards to save the struggling Golden State Warriors.

Fans believe that Draymond Green is the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. Going 1-5 after the all-star break is a clear-cut indication of how important Draymond Green is. His defense and playmaking are invaluable to the Warriors.

They are at the brink of losing the second spot to the Memphis Grizzlies. Stephen Curry says if the playoffs were to start tomorrow, the Warriors would be in deep trouble. It’s not far from reality. They’re losing the game on the offensive end each night and Curry’s shooting woes are a huge reason behind it.

While Draymond Green is not an offensive genius himself, his return will reduce the playmaking load on Curry.

Draymond Green is targeting his return against Washington Wizards

The 3x champion’s last game was against Cleveland Cavaliers in January. Despite several losses initially, the Warriors held their ground and entered February with a 9-game win streak. Utah Jazz snapped the streak and they have been 2-9 ever since.

But with Draymond Green and James Wiseman returning soon, Dubnation can hope for brighter times. Back ailments kept him out for over two months. Green is targeting March 14th as a potential date for his return if he is cleared by the coaching staff.

While Steve Kerr didn’t reveal his return schedule, Green unilaterally chose to announce the date on his podcast.

“By the way, I’m projecting or targeting my return next Monday, 14th of March vs the Wizards. That is the date I’m targeting and I’m excited as hell. I mean it’s been two and a half months. I’ve never missed that much time during a season.”

Steve Kerr: There’s no target date for Draymond’s return. Draymond Green: LOL check out my podcast. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 8, 2022

Draymond was also selected as an All-Star this season after four years. But he could not represent the Warriors in Cleveland alongside Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins due to the back injury.