“Stephen Curry looks like a 10-year old, while Draymond Green is a crazy motherf*****”: Comedian Mike Epps has the Warriors teammates in splits during one of his standup specials

When veteran comedian Mike Epps roasted former NBA champions Golden State Warriors following it with a hilarious impression of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

At the time, the Warriors were at the peak of their dynasty, making consecutive trips to the NBA Finals and winning some chips. The Dubs were a juggernaut, especially after signing four-time scoring champion and former MVP Kevin Durant.

Thus the Warriors were everywhere, making appearances on various shows and events. One such show had DeMarcus Cousins collaborate with Mike Epps for a standup, having the likes of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Matt Barnes, and Quinn Cook attend it.

Epps didn’t spare any opportunity to roast the attendees, especially Steph Curry and Draymond. The veteran comedian did a hilarious imitation of Curry walking with his mouthguard. Epps then had his targets set on Boogie Cousins and Draymond.

Also read: “In 2020, Allen Iverson had jewelry worth half a million stolen from a hotel in Philadelphia”: The alleged thief would, however, surrender himself

Epps put up a great show throwing shots at Warriors teammates Curry, Cousins, and Green.

Mike Epps calls Stephen Curry a 10-year old and Draymond Green a crazy motherf******.

Mike Epps had collaborated with Boogie Cousins for a standup special that would have the latter’s former teammates Curry and Draymond attend it. The standup had Epps roasting the Warriors superstars.

The comedian/actor started his show, throwing shots at the two-time MVP Curry.

“Yeah, we got real legends at the house. My man Steph Curry is in the house.”

“Steph, looking like a 10-year old out there this year.”

Over the years, the Warriors guard has been mocked for not looking his age, earning him the nickname baby-faced assassin. Epps would follow it up with a hilarious impression of Cousins’ reactions post dunking.

Former DPOY Draymond is known for his scuffles on the court, often getting himself in trouble. Thus it was only a matter of time before Epps took a shot at him, calling him a “crazy motherf*****”.

“You need a motherf***** on the team like that, he jump up in everybody’s face.”

Also read: “Just stop it with your ‘truth’ Skip Bayless, I’m being harassed on a daily basis”: Nina Westbrook tweets about receiving death wishes over basketball games

Epps had the Warriors superstars in splits, who were sporting enough to take the jokes on themselves.