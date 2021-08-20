“I’m the Third Splash Brother”: When DeMarcus Cousins proclaimed himself as the third Splash Brother to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson right before bricking a three-point shot at the USA camp

During the USA Men’s Basketball Camp in 2014, DeMarcus Cousins proclaimed himself as the “Third Splash Brother”, right before bricking two three-point shots in front of Stephen Curry.

Ego clashes in the NBA is actually a pretty common occurrence in the league. Not only amongst rivals but also between stars on the same team. Luckily for the Golden State Warriors, their two superstars – Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, love each other’s company on the court and off the court.

The two are easily one of the best backcourts in the league. And unarguably, the greatest shooting pair the NBA has ever witnessed. For nearly a decade now, Curry and Thompson have been great teammates to each other.

During their time together, Steph and Klay helped the Warriors organisation reach five straight NBA Finals from 2015-2019, lifting the prestigious Larry O’Brien three times broken numerous three-point shooting records. For several years now, because of their unreal shooting, fans gave them the nickname – The Splash Brother.

The nickname is absolutely accurate. These two shooters can catch fire in no time, erupt for an incredible 10 3-pointer performance, and literally shoot from any spot of the floor.

“We’re still taking applications for the Third Splash Brother ”: Stephen Curry after DeMarcus Cousins bricked back-to-back 3-point shots

Understandably, no shooter on the Golden State Warriors is as good as Steph and Klay, to be the third Splash Brother. However, back in 2014, then-New Orleans superstar DeMarcus Cousins wanted to be a part of the prestigious group of elite shooters.

During the USA Men’s National Team Camp practice in 2014, in an open shoot around, Boogie Cousins shot the ball while calling himself “The Third Splash Brother”. Unfortunately, he ended up bricking back-to-back long-distance shots and Curry decided to troll Cousins by simply saying- “We’re still taking applications. Don’t worry.”

Luckily, Curry and Thompson did end up accepting his application. Only 4 years after the incident, Cousins was acquired by the Golden State for the 2018-2019 season. And in the 30 games he played for the GSW he scored 16.3 points, and 8.2 rebounds on a decent 48% from the field but had an abysmal 27.4% shooting from beyond the arc. On the other hand, his “Splash Brothers”, Curry and Thompson shot a terrific 43.7% and 40.2% from the three-point line respectively.