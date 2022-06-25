“The producers at First Take asked me to say that the Phoenix suns are on the verge of being a dynasty”: Kendrick Perkins tells JJ Redick he was instigated

Former NBA player turned analyst Kendrick Perkins passes the buck on First Take producers for his statement on the Phoenix Suns being a dynasty.

Kendrick Perkins has been facing a lot of heat lately for his controversial takes in the past that have come to haunt him. Recently, Stephen Curry took a dig at the ESPN analyst for his past comments about the Warriors not winning a championship in the next four years, especially without Kevin Durant.

While Big Perk didn’t hesitate to accept he was wrong, another viral claim of his would have him embarrassed. An avid supporter of the Suns, Perkins had stated that the Phoenix Suns were a dynasty in the making after they went up 2-0 against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 Finals.

It won’t be wrong to say that the Suns have failed to meet expectations when it matters the most. Boasting one of the best backcourts in Chris Paul and Devin Booker, the Suns blew a 2-0 lead against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in the Finals.

The 2021-22 season was historic for the Suns, having their best franchise record (64-18). However, Monty Williams and his crew didn’t look the same come playoff time, struggling to get past the Pelicans only to suffer a Game Seven loss at home at the hands of Luka Doncic and Mavericks.

Kendrick Perkins accuses First Take producers of coaxing him into calling the Suns a dynasty.

Big Perk continues to bear the brunt of one of his most controversial takes during the 2021 Finals. The former Celtics player had gone on the record to say that the Suns were on the verge of being a dynasty.

Calling Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton the core, Perkins added how he hadn’t even mentioned Chris Paul yet. However, Big Perk’s tall claims would fall flat when the Greek Freak flipped the script, winning the next four games in the Finals.

During a recent appearance on JJ Redick’s podcast, Perkins would address his Suns dynasty comments. The former champion revealed he was instigated.

“After the suns went up 2-0 in the finals, the producers at First Take asked me to say that the Phoenix suns are on the verge of being a dynasty. So my big dumba**, I’m like f**k it hell yeah, they’re going to win the next 3.”

While Perkins can pass the blame on the producers, one cannot deny that he wanted to play Devil’s Advocate, getting carried away at the moment.

