“I’m used to the Michael Malone that’s vein popping out the side of his head, freaking out on the sidelines”: DeMarcus Cousins on reuniting with his former Kings coach in Denver 

DeMarcus Cousins talks about reuniting with former Kings coach Michael Malone who now coaches the Denver Nuggets.

After being waived off by the Milwaukee Bucks, DeMarcus Cousins has signed a ten-day contract with the Denver Nuggets. Though he had an impressive stint with the Bucks, Boogie Cousins was relieved from his services. Thus leaving him, yet again without a job in the NBA.

The four-time All-Star averaged 16.9 MPG in the 17 games he played with the defending champions. Cousins stat line read as follows, 9.1 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 1.1 APG. The former Kings center shot 46.6% from the field and 81.6% from the FT line, holding an incredible 11-6 record in the 17 games he played.

Nonetheless, Cousins has found a new home, signing a ten-day contract with the Nuggets, reuniting him with his former Kings coach Michael Malone. Though their partnership in Sacramento didn’t yield great results, they have continued to be friends.

Also read: “No one is giving up three picks and an A-level player, who may be a B next to Joel, just to get Simmons back”: Sixers beat writer suggests the team might be willing to keep their All-Star until next season to land James Harden

Recently, Boogie Cousins gave an insight into the bond he shares with the Nuggets coach.

DeMarcus Cousins believes Michael Malone has sobered down from his days in Sacramento.

Malone had his first assignment as a head coach with the Sacramento Kings. At the time, Boogie Cousins was the face of the franchise, playing some of the most formidable years of his career. Malone coached the team for a season plus until being fired in 2014.

During Malone’s first year as coach of the Kings, Cousins averaged a double-double. His stat line read the following 22.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 1.5 SPG, and 1.3 BPG, shooting an impressive 49.6% from the field. After getting the axe in Sacramento, Malone would sign with the Nuggets.

Mike has turned around the fortunes of the Nuggets franchise, giving them an MVP in Nikola Jokic and reaching the WCF in the Orlando Bubble. Malone was named the All-Star head coach in 2019. Recently, Boogie expressed his excitement about playing under coach Malone.

“I’m like, man, Mike, you kinda lost it. I’m used to the Mike that’s vein popping out the side of his head, freaking out on the sidelines,” said Cousins.

“That’s genuine love. Outside of basketball, that’s just genuine love. We developed that relationship in Sacramento. It’s lasted this many years. It’s a real thing.”

Malone stated that Cousins wasn’t getting his due despite playing impressively, saying the following.

“I know what he’s been through. This guy after playing really well in Milwaukee was sitting at home waiting for his phone to ring. That’s crazy to me. I don’t know if people are scared of him or what. But I’m not scared of him. I love him.”

Via: Mike Singer

Also read: “The whole world laughed at me, It hurt my feelings, I’m not going to lie”: Michael Beasley on dealing with the grief of his losing his family members and addressing the viral shorts incident

Cousins, who would provide the necessary aid to Jokic, will be adding the big man depth missing on the team due to injury.