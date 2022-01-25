Basketball

“I’m used to the Michael Malone that’s vein popping out the side of his head, freaking out on the sidelines”: DeMarcus Cousins on reuniting with his former Kings coach in Denver 

"I'm used to the Michael Malone that's vein popping out the side of his head, freaking out on the sidelines": DeMarcus Cousins on reuniting with his former Kings coach in Denver 
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"How is Ja Morant lower on the MVP ladder than Rudy Gobert?!": Grizzlies star is dealt a confusing hand as the NBA releases its latest MVP ladder
Next Article
"Stella bowled well for us in the Test match against India": Stella Campbell replaces Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia's Women's Ashes squad
NBA Latest Post
"I'm used to the Michael Malone that's vein popping out the side of his head, freaking out on the sidelines": DeMarcus Cousins on reuniting with his former Kings coach in Denver 
“I’m used to the Michael Malone that’s vein popping out the side of his head, freaking out on the sidelines”: DeMarcus Cousins on reuniting with his former Kings coach in Denver 

DeMarcus Cousins talks about reuniting with former Kings coach Michael Malone who now coaches the…