“The whole world laughed at me, It hurt my feelings, I’m not going to lie”: Michael Beasley on dealing with the grief of his losing his family members and addressing the viral shorts incident

Former NBA player Michael Beasley addresses his infamous shorts incident and how it affected his mental health.

Michael Beasley is looking to make a comeback in the NBA. The 33-year old played his last season in 2018-19 and has been at the gym, improving his game ever since. Beasley played in last year’s summer league with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 11.4 PPG on 44% shooting from the field.

The former Lakers player hasn’t played in the league in over two years. Beasley spent 11-years in the NBA, hopping from one team to another. According to many, the former second overall pick in the 2008 NBA draft didn’t live up to expectations.

Beasley averaged 12.4 PPG, 4.7 RPG, and 1.3 APG during his pro basketball career, shooting 46.5% from the field. During a recent interview with HoopsHype, the former Kansas State player spoke about his late mother, who passed away due to cancer and dealing with the infamous shorts controversy.

During a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Beasley forgot to wear his playing shorts while about to check into the game. What followed was the never-ending mockery.

Michael Beasley talks about dealing with emotional distress during his infamous shorts incident.

Beasley believes he never got to showcase his full potential as a player. Nonetheless, MB is hopeful of making a comeback in the NBA. The 6″9′ forward believes he can play both ends of the floor, putting in several hours in the gym to work on his craft.

MB played the role of a perfect son to his mother, suffering from cancer. During his time with the Knicks, Beasley would travel to Baltimore every day to meet his mother. Beasley dealt with a lot of emotional distress during his final years in the NBA, with things about to get worse.

While playing for the Lakers, Beasley almost checked into the game with his practice shorts. He was laughed at by everyone possible, breaking MB from inside.

“Off the court, my mom died when I was playing for the Lakers. I fought through that, and I came back. My cousin died the game I forgot my shorts in Oklahoma. I was battling that day, trying to fight through it. I wanted to go to the funeral, but I was already gone when my mom died. I just wanted to be there for the team, and the whole world just laughed at me. My whole career, I’ve never been given a chance to show who I really am, how I can really play, show that I can really win and be somebody. The whole world laughed at me. It hurt my feelings. I’m not going to lie.”

Via: HoopsHype

Beasley stated that though he was trying to be strong, the incident took a toll on him. MB revealed he had been battling with confidence issues his entire life.

Though he had a chance to play for the Nets in the Orlando Bubble, Beasley had contracted COVID-19. Despite not having played in the league for over two years, MB believes he’s currently better than he’s ever been.