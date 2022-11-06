“God Said, ‘You Cannot Make Threes'”: Giannis Antetokounmpo has Perfect Explanation for His 3-point Shooting Woes

Being humble is not a trait that we expect from somebody at the top of the food chain in a top American sport. Especially not basketball. But Milwaukee superstar, Giannis Antetokounmpo is different.

Neither Michael Jordan nor Kobe Bryant were humble enough at their peaks. And so wasn’t Kareem Abdul-Jabbar or Wilt Chamberlain.

The Greek international, though, is an entirely different human being. One who keeps love and humor above everything else in life.

Recently, he gave the world another humble yet hilarious piece of content while in a practice session with his newfound best friend, Serge Ibaka. And no, he wasn’t taking his shoes off in this one.

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts it on God for his bad 3-point shooting

In a clip from the training session before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, in what looked like the 7-foot power forward was coming down to take a breather alongside the Spanish international who might have just beaten him in shooting threes.

While Ibaka was rubbing it in his face, 2x MVP went on his typical philosophical rant like Guru but a fun one at that. Here, have a go at it yourself.

Hilarious! Giannis as usual.

Giannis not being good at jumpers despite the efforts he puts in, a blessing in disguise for Bucks?

After leading his Bucks to 8-straight victories playing his last game against the Wolves just last night, it wasn’t going to be a back-to-back night of action for arguably the best player in the league.

Bucks made sure that their main man who is averaging 32.6 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game, got his rest against the 4-4 Thunder.

Managing his load here and there like this would be the best thing Bucks could give their MVP to be his best for the postseason. As far as his jumpers and 3-point shot goes they are still really as bad as he was joking.

But as we know, that couldn’t stop him from winning anything and everything in 2021 and it most probably won’t stop him from doing it again.

