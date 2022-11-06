HomeSearch

LeBron James Calls Kevin Durant a ‘Killer’ and Shows Disapproval Towards Kyrie Irving

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Sun Nov 06 2022

LeBron James’ Twitter is a source of information. Or at least, so we think. His tweets often precede important events. His latest was a tweet supporting Kevin Durant’s stellar display on the offensive end. And just yesterday, he shunned Kyrie Irving for his actions.

Does LeBron’s tweet imply, he is firmly on the side of his friend and has abjectly shunned his former championship-winning teammate? We are not sure yet, but the signs do point toward that. We’ll first take a look at what Kevin Durant did that incited James’ tweet.

Kyrie Irving is still out, meanwhile, Kevin Durant’s offensive skillset is on full display

While the Brooklyn Nets were down by 12 and had no answer to the Hornets. Kevin Durant checked in the game and things were not the same. He helped the nets pile on a 23-7 run.

Durant then hit this beauty for the lead. Of course, he would hit a shot like this.

And then LeBron James tweeted this out.

LeBron James denounced Irving’s actions through a series of interviews

Before that LeBron was asked for his opinion on Irving’s actions not once, but twice. And he was very clear that he didn’t respect it and he was condoning it.

He was one of the first people to stand against his friend after the latter’s actions were questionable. He also said that while he loves his friend and former teammate, he understands the harm Irving’s actions have caused to people.

James’ tweet might have been in support of Durant but the hidden message is that he might have just shunned Kyrie over his actions. As the story develops, stay tuned to this space for more news.

