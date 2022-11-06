LeBron James Calls Kevin Durant a ‘Killer’ and Shows Disapproval Towards Kyrie Irving

LeBron James’ Twitter is a source of information. Or at least, so we think. His tweets often precede important events. His latest was a tweet supporting Kevin Durant’s stellar display on the offensive end. And just yesterday, he shunned Kyrie Irving for his actions.

Does LeBron’s tweet imply, he is firmly on the side of his friend and has abjectly shunned his former championship-winning teammate? We are not sure yet, but the signs do point toward that. We’ll first take a look at what Kevin Durant did that incited James’ tweet.

Kyrie Irving is still out, meanwhile, Kevin Durant’s offensive skillset is on full display

While the Brooklyn Nets were down by 12 and had no answer to the Hornets. Kevin Durant checked in the game and things were not the same. He helped the nets pile on a 23-7 run.

The Nets were down by 12 in the fourth. KD came in and the Nets went on a 23-7 run and won. Elite. pic.twitter.com/EyXxWkjknL — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 6, 2022

Durant then hit this beauty for the lead. Of course, he would hit a shot like this.

KEVIN DURANT FOR THE LEAD 💥 pic.twitter.com/yRBWGhXTew — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 6, 2022

And then LeBron James tweeted this out.

KD ain’t right!!! KILLER 😤😤😤😤 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 6, 2022

LeBron James denounced Irving’s actions through a series of interviews

Before that LeBron was asked for his opinion on Irving’s actions not once, but twice. And he was very clear that he didn’t respect it and he was condoning it.

“If you are promoting or soliciting or saying harmful things to any community that harms people, then I don’t respect it. I don’t condone it.” LeBron James is one of the first players to speak out against Kyrie Irving’s actions of the past week: https://t.co/Mm5s3uqxki — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 5, 2022

He was one of the first people to stand against his friend after the latter’s actions were questionable. He also said that while he loves his friend and former teammate, he understands the harm Irving’s actions have caused to people.

LeBron James, asked by @mcten about Kyrie Irving, said he doesn’t condone any hate of any kind. He says he loves Kyrie, but: “I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people.” He hopes Kyrie understands that. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 5, 2022

James’ tweet might have been in support of Durant but the hidden message is that he might have just shunned Kyrie over his actions. As the story develops, stay tuned to this space for more news.

