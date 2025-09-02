mobile app bar

“Imagine It Was Nikola Jokic, You’d Be Clapping Like Church”: Suns Legend Defends LeBron James’ Nike Ad From Analyst’s Criticism

LeBron James

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Nike released an advertisement earlier today paying homage to LeBron James’ legendary career, and naturally, it ruffled some feathers in the basketball community. The label the brand used for James did not sit well with some, including Bill Simmons, head of The Ringer, who criticized the ad with a tweet that quickly racked up millions of views.

Nike was straightforward. It called James “The Forever King” and showed a close-up shot of LeBron’s face as he slowly looked up. Throughout the clip, a narrator delivered lines about how he had overcome challenges and lived up to the expectations placed on him when he entered the NBA.

It is a hype-filled clip that will surely excite all LeBron GOAT believers. Simmons, however, a longtime critic of the four-time NBA champion, reacted by posting, “This is a full-fledged ‘Yikes!’” on X (formerly Twitter). It was a particularly surprising response.

Over the years, Simmons developed a sense of respect and admiration for James. He had stopped going after him the way he did during the Miami Heat days. As James aged and his career continued, Simmons’ criticism mellowed. That is why his reaction to the ad felt so shocking, and why it drew responses from other NBA stars.

3-time NBA all-star Eddie Jones showed that he’s been tracking the journalists’ hate and came to the aid of LeBron. “Now close your eyes, listen to the commercial again, and imagine it was Jokic! You would be clapping like church,” the former Los Angeles Lakers star stated.

Simmons is a massive homer for Nikola Jokic. In fact, he once argued that the Serbian was already one of the 12 greatest players of all time. “I think he’s at least moved into that class,” Simmons once said on the Dan Patrick Show. “He’s at least in that group with Hakeem and Shaq and Moses… To me, he’s in the Bird-Magic area offensively.”

All in all, it was a funny clap back from a former player who didn’t appreciate James getting shaded. Hate is something The King has had to deal with throughout his career, which was even mentioned in the ad. So, the response to the clip felt quite ironic.

It is not as if the NBA GOAT debate will ever be settled; it simply cannot be. There are two, maybe three, players whose resumes rival each other. But it should not be too hard to admit that LeBron is the King, a nickname given to him at a young age that he has more than lived up to. Simmons needs to stop being such a buzzkill. That is why Jones felt the need to hit him with a good joke and call him out.

