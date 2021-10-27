“Zion Williamson is a special talent, but we still question about his availability”: Kendrick Perkins explains why he doubts the NOLA star could be the face of the league

Kendrick Perkins explains why he has his doubts that Zion Williamson would be the face of the NBA because of the several injuries the NOLA star has faced in his young career.

Zion Williamson is one of the best young talents in the league today. It didn’t take Williamson long to establish himself as one of the top forwards in the league. At the young age of 21, “Zanos” is able to bully grown men down in the paint, proving his freakish athleticism.

In his first 2 years in the league, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged an incredible 25.7 points, 7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, while shooting an efficient 60% from the field. Without a doubt, Zion has proven to be the talent he once was hyped to be before getting drafted into the league.

Also Read: The cast of Inside the NBA mock the former Rockets player for losing to the Lakers legend

However, the only thing which is a cause of concern for NOLA has been all the injuries Williamson has sustained over the past few years. During his rookie season, the former Duke Blue Devil was sidelined for 48 games with a right knee injury. And then missed out on 11 games in his sophomore season.

“Zion Williamson could be the face of the league, but now I have my doubts”: Kendrick Perkins

Kendrick Perkins is one of the many analysts who has his questions on Zion’s availability. On his recent podcast appearance, Perkins explained why he doubted the New Orleans PF could be the face of the league. Kendrick said:

“Man, you know what, Zion Williamson is a special talent. I believe he is box office, I believe he has all the makings to be a superstar in this league. Matter of fact, before he even got to the NBA I said that it could’ve been a strong possibility that he actually could’ve been the face or still could be the face of the NBA.

But now I have my doubts. And the reason I have my doubts is is the same damn questions we were questioning Zion about before he got drafted. 3 years down the line, we have those same questions. And those question is – availability.

Availability should be the new thing that falls under the skill set because that matters. Availability matters, okay? How much are you going to be available?

And since Zion has come into the NBA, he’s been hurt. All lower-body injuries, that has something to do with his weight.”

On Swagu and Perk we keep it all the way G and that’s exactly what I did when we discussed Zion Williamson!!! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/uDMMxsdA23 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) October 26, 2021

Also Read: Kevin Durant informs Nets teammate Bruce Brown about his priorities

The Pelicans have a slow 1-3 record during this 2021-2022 season. And the team will hope Zion takes on the court before NOLA stumbles down in the standings furthermore.