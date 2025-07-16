Amid LeBron James Trade Rumors, NBA Analyst Shuts Down Offseason Exit for Lakers Superstar

Feb 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The situation between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers has taken an unexpected turn this offseason. LeBron, entering his 23rd year in the NBA, picked up his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. But the real story lies in what didn’t happen.

According to several reports, the Lakers didn’t extend a long-term offer to keep him beyond next season. And for the first time in his career, LeBron isn’t the face of the franchise. That role now belongs to Luka Doncic, who was brought in earlier this year.

After acquiring Luka in a blockbuster trade in February, the Lakers have made it clear they’re building around the 26-year-old superstar. The front office sees Luka as the long-term future, and everything is now being structured to support him. In that process, LeBron has become the second option, a transition that naturally sparked rumors about his future.

There are a lot of rumors floating around regarding LeBron’s trade, even possible interest from teams like the Dallas Mavericks. But NBA insider Marc Stein recently put the rumors to rest. He said, “I just don’t think a trade is realistic and a buyout makes no sense for the Lakers.”

“I just don’t think a trade is realistic and a buyout makes no sense for the Lakers.” – @TheSteinLine doesn’t see LeBron James going anywhere this offseason (via @WillardAndDibs). https://t.co/kxfb9i9E5b pic.twitter.com/brlI2UFItF — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 15, 2025

He explained that other teams aren’t interested in giving up real assets for a 40-year-old, even if the 40-year-old is LeBron James, who averaged nearly 25 points last season. At the same time, a buyout would offer the Lakers zero return, which makes no sense for a franchise trying to stay competitive.

Even Dallas, a team many viewed as a potential landing spot due to Luka’s presence and their need for veteran leadership, is reportedly not pursuing LeBron. As per Kevin Gray Jr., “The Mavericks are not pursuing a trade for LeBron James.”

The Mavericks are not pursuing a trade for LeBron James, one league source told @DLLS_Sports tonight. The source was adamant that there are no trade discussions between the teams despite persistent speculation to the contrary. #MFFL — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) July 16, 2025

He said that even though there are a lot of speculations about a potential trade, a source close to the league has confirmed that the Mavs and Lakers have had no such conversation. All of these point to one clear outcome: LeBron will likely begin the 2025-26 season in a Lakers uniform. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll end the season there, but for now, there’s no movement on the trade or buyout front.