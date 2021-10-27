“Iman Shumpert’s in his f**kin’ bag!”: LeBron James reacts as his teammate delivers a perfect performance on Dancing with the Stars

Lakers star LeBron James reacts hypes up former teammate as scores a perfect 40/40 in Dancing with the stars

LeBron James and the Lakers finally have themselves a few wins.

After starting the season 0-2, the franchise has finally started to recover, winning both of their last two games.

Their last game especially though, was a bit peculiar. James had been sat out due to soreness in his right ankle. And it was in exactly this game, that Russell Westbrook seemed to recover from his horrible slump, recording 33 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals while shooting 55.6% from the field.

Coming away from the game though, it seems the King has been paying attention to some interesting happenings off the court as well. And let’s just say, his reaction to something Iman Shumpert did couldn’t be more agreeable, at least as far as we’re concerned.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James hypes up Iman Shumpert after an incredible performance on Dancing with the Stars

Just saying, Iman Shumpert has been showing his talent for dancing for a while now.

You don’t know what we’re talking about? Well then, here is an earlier performance of his on the show Dancing with the Stars.

Incredible, right? Well, then how about we take a look at the latest one. Peep the tweet below.

omg iman shumpert just got a 40/40 on dancing with the stars. he’s incredible. pic.twitter.com/iA8uu8Wrda — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) October 26, 2021

And LeBron James absolutely loved it, it seems. Here is what he posted about the video in question.

Man my G @imanshumpert in his f’n 💼!!!!!! LFG 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣. Don’t even try to front, just respect the conglomerate! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/8SzL2th79q — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2021

All we will say is, keep going, Iman! We can’t wait to watch the next performance.

