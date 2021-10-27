“Is Nikola Jokic’s season over?!”: Denver Nuggets suffer a massive loss as the Joker goes down holding his knee against the Jazz

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic suffers a worrying injury after clashing with Rudy Gobert during game against the Utah Jazz

Things just went from bad to worse for the Denver Nuggets.

Last season, the franchise was starting to look like one of the biggest dark horses in the western conference to win it all. However, just before any of those hopes were realized, Jamal Murray went down with a debilitating ACL injury, that kept him out for the rest of the season.

Yes, the team still played incredibly well in the regular season after that point. But, it was undeniable that they weren’t quite the same.

To this day, there is no official timeline on Murray, but it is generally believed that the man will be back sometime this season.

With that being said, you’d think things are looking up again for the Mile High City right? Well, they were, until something happened.

Nuggets fans, look away. We don’t think you’ll want to see this again.

Nikola Jokic goes down after an ugly clash of knees between him and Rudy Gobert

Yep, this time, it’s the Joker who has found himself off the floor.

In case you haven’t seen just how it happened, here is a tweet that shows the clip.

Prayers up to Nikola Jokic 🙏🏽 The MVP exited the game after this collision with Rudy Gobert in the first half of Nuggets-Jazz.pic.twitter.com/TLxwZchBkK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 27, 2021

At first, the collision doesn’t seem too bad. But it may be far worse than what you may expect.

As things stand, the official report states that the man has suffered a knee contusion. However, the fact that he refused to get up for a while after the incident, as well as the lack of weight he put on the leg in question may indicate the possibility of a worse injury.

It seems that only time will tell just how bad this situation is.

