“I’mma Be a A**hole, I’mma Be Uncoachable”: Norman Powell Reveals How He Fuels His Confident Style of Play

Norman Powell has brought some major changes in his playing style since coming into the league. With the passing seasons, Powell has surely evolved as a basketball player. He revealed the secret behind his confident approach to the game in the latest episode of ‘Podcast P with Paul George’. Furthermore, Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George also acknowledged his teammate for his confidence in himself and his struggles in the league.

Describing the kind of player he wants to be going forward, Powell revealed his adherence to the philosophy of Kobe Bryant. He believed that in order to reach the same level as Kobe Bryant or close to it, he has to have the same mentality. Powell told PG his mantra to be as confident and cocky as Kobe on the court, “I’mma Be a A**hole, I’mma Be Uncoachable. I’mma be cocky and stuff.”

Revealing the changes he brought to his style of play, Powell said that he learned from Kobe’s mindset and Dwyane Wade’s skillset and tried to “copy who is at the pinnacle”. He added, “Anytime we step on the court, I am talking crazy to the people. I am going out at them and like that was my mentality because I was almost delusional. I watched so much Kobe mentality and being so like within the moment and so like confident.”

On the podcast, Powell discussed his NBA career to let fans know his journey and his story. He believes that there are certain things that have to be done a certain way in order to reach the aspired level. It’s certain that the Clippers guard was inspired by the Lakers legend growing up like a lot of other basketball players.

However, Powell had one issue. He was not as tall as Kobe. Therefore, the former Toronto Raptors star had to model his game after that of Dwyane Wade and adopt only Kobe’s cold mentality.

Normal Powell pays tribute to Kobe Bryant

On the podcast, it was evident that Powell was immensely influenced by Kobe and his persona. Crediting the five-time NBA champion, Powell said, “For me, when I was growing up, Kobe is what I used for my mental approach to the game, I had that respect so I am looking at videos and what people are saying about him, his approach, his mentality.”

The 30-year-old surely learned from the best as he proved to be a crucial piece of the puzzle for the Toronto Raptors in their run for the 2018-19 NBA title. With 18.8 minutes per game of playing time, Powell averaged 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds, and won his first-ever championship. Averaging 13.7 PPG in the three games played this season, Clips’ No. 24 is surely contributing to the LA side as well.

Talking about his jersey number, Powell has also said, “If they want to retire 24, I’ll find a new number,” in honor of Kobe Bryant. Going forward in the league, Powell seems to be with one of the most exciting squads this season, alongside Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and Paul George.