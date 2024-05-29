“Imma Beat Him Up On The Bus”: Anthony Edwards Goes At Karl-Anthony Towns For His Excessive Fouling

The Minnesota Timberwolves have finally found breathing space following their 105-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Shortly after this, the team’s superstars, Anthony Edwards, and Karl-Anthony Towns capitalized on the momentum to engage in a hilarious exchange. They pulled each other’s legs over excessive fouling throughout the clash, giving rise to an entertaining instance.

Initially, Ant jokingly called KAT out in the post-game conference for fouling out of the game. Refusing to let the comments slide, the latter mockingly hit back at his teammate for committing five fouls. Edwards held the fort well on this occasion, stating, “But I didn’t foul out”. Soon after this, he even hilariously declared, “Imma beat him up on the bus y’all”.

Once again, Ant picked fun at KAT in the presser about his foul trouble. Ant – "What did I tell you about fouling bro"

KAT – "What you mean you had 5"

Ant – "But I didn't foul out"

KAT – "I did what I needed to do"

Ant – "Imma beat him up on the bus y'all" pic.twitter.com/vEmw8yN9vW — 𝒥ℴ𝓃𝒶𝒽 (@Huncho_Jman) May 29, 2024

This back-and-forth captured the closeness between the All-Stars of the Timberwolves roster. They have gotten involved in several such conversations in the open, highlighting how it’s a regular occurrence for both players. More importantly, they always seem to enjoy teasing each other, with the recent instance being no exception.

That said, Ant’s words might have also been fueled by frustration toward his teammate. After all, he had warned Towns about this in the past.

Anthony Edwards wanted Karl-Anthony Towns to control his urges

A similar storyline occurred during the Timberwolves’ first-round clashes against the Phoenix Suns. Throughout the series, KAT frequently got into foul trouble, causing worries for his franchise on the floor.

Edwards was the first to identify this. As a result, the 22-year-old demanded that Towns limit his urge to rush into challenges, in the process of reminding him about his importance to the roster. During a post-game conference in the series, Ant mentioned,

“They don’t have a matchup for him. I’m like, ‘KAT, we not gonna win Game 4 if you foul’…He is the best offensive player on the team. If he is not in foul trouble, it’s a problem for any team that’s gotta guard us because he can stretch the floor, he can post, he can play off the catch, he can pass, I mean he can do everything”.

This emphasized how Edwards has always attempted to protect the team’s key player at any cost. It’s just that the youngster has never sugar-coated his words and has always said them out loud. This leadership style till now has paid immense dividends to the franchise, while constantly reminding KAT of his duties toward the team.